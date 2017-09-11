Latvia: Flash estimate shows that GDP rose by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter

Flash estimate of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) shows that, compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, in the 2nd quarter of 2019 the gross domestic product (GDP) volume increased. by 2.1% (according to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data).

Main upward pressure on the GDP was exerted by the volume increase in services, including rise of 2.5% in retail trade.





Compared to the 1st quarter of 2019, GDP grew by 0.8% (according to seasonally and calendar adjusted data).







