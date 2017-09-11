Lithuania's consumer prices edge down 0.3% in July vs June

Harmonised index of consumer prices — a consumer price index calculated according to the methodology harmonised within the European Union.





HICP inflation — inflation calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is calculated according to a methodology agreed by EU countries and allows the comparison of general price level growth rates among EU countries.





Inflation — a continuous increase in the general price level, resulting in a decrease in the purchasing power of money. Inflation is usually calculated based on a consumer price index and expressed in %.