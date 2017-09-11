Analytics, Economics, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics

Lithuania's consumer prices edge down 0.3% in July vs June

Renata Paškevičienė Adviser, Price Statistics Division, 30.07.2019.Print version
Statistics Lithuania informs that based on non-final data, in July 2019, against July 2018, annual inflation provisional estimate calculated based on the HICP stands at 2.5%.

Fig. 1. Annual inflation calculated based on the HICP and its July provisional estimate



Provisional monthly (in July 2019, against June) change in consumer prices calculated based on the HICP is negative and accounts for –0.3%.

Fig. 2. Monthly price change calculated based on the HICP and its July provisional estimate



Definitions :

Harmonised index of consumer prices — a consumer price index calculated according to the methodology harmonised within the European Union.


HICP inflation — inflation calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is calculated according to a methodology agreed by EU countries and allows the comparison of general price level growth rates among EU countries.


Inflation — a continuous increase in the general price level, resulting in a decrease in the purchasing power of money. Inflation is usually calculated based on a consumer price index and expressed in %.




