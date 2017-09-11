Analytics, Estonia, Industry, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.07.2019, 18:24
Estonia: Producer price index increased in June
In June, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price increase in the manufacture of electronic equipment and electricity, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of wood and wood products.
Compared to June 2018, the index was affected more than average by a price increase in the manufacture food products and in mining and quarrying. A price decrease in the electricity and heat energy supply and in the manufacture of electronic equipment also had an impact.
|
Change in producer price index of industrial output by
economic activity, June 2019
|
Economic
activity according to EMTAK 2008
|
May
2019 – June 2019, %
|
June
2018 – June 2019, %
|
TOTAL
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
Manufacturing
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
Mining
and quarrying
|
0.5
|
7.5
|
Electricity,
gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
1.4
|
-5.4
|
Water
supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
0.0
|
0.0
In June 2019, the export price index decreased by 0.7% compared to May 2019 and by 0.1% compared to June 2018.
In June, compared to the previous month, the prices of oil products, forest products and furniture decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, electronic and chemical products increased.
In June 2019, the import price index decreased by 0.3% compared to May 2019 and by 0.2% compared to June 2018.
In June, compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum products, leather products and footwear, and paper and paper products decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, electrical equipment and building materials increased.
- 23.07.2019 Estonia: Corporate car leases picking up again
- 23.07.2019 Farmers' demand for loans has significantly increased - Swedbank
- 23.07.2019 In June level of producer prices in industry increased by 0.4% in Latvia
- 23.07.2019 Estonia: Moderate rise in the construction price index continued in the Q2 2019
- 23.07.2019 EUR 5 mln to be disbursed in newly installed farmer support in Estonia in 2019
- 23.07.2019 Latvia's leasing and factoring portfolio grows 1% in Q1
- 23.07.2019 Estonia: Maag Grupp boosts FY earnings 7-fold in 2018
- 22.07.2019 Survey: Tallinn property prices most likely to rise in Kopli
- 22.07.2019 Rail Baltic Estonia extends deadline of contest for joint terminal's architectural design
- 22.07.2019 Estonia: Levira to set up solar power plants next to 22 masts