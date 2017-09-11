Estonia: Producer price index increased in June

In June 2019, the change in the producer price index of industrial output was 0.1% compared to May 2019 and 0.5% compared to June 2018.

In June, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price increase in the manufacture of electronic equipment and electricity, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of wood and wood products.





Compared to June 2018, the index was affected more than average by a price increase in the manufacture food products and in mining and quarrying. A price decrease in the electricity and heat energy supply and in the manufacture of electronic equipment also had an impact.









Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, June 2019 Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008 May 2019 – June 2019, % June 2018 – June 2019, % TOTAL 0.1 0.5 Manufacturing 0.0 0.3 Mining and quarrying 0.5 7.5 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 1.4 -5.4 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.0 0.0





In June 2019, the export price index decreased by 0.7% compared to May 2019 and by 0.1% compared to June 2018.





In June, compared to the previous month, the prices of oil products, forest products and furniture decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, electronic and chemical products increased.





In June 2019, the import price index decreased by 0.3% compared to May 2019 and by 0.2% compared to June 2018.





In June, compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum products, leather products and footwear, and paper and paper products decreased more than average, while the prices of electricity, electrical equipment and building materials increased.