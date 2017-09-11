Farmers' demand for loans has significantly increased - Swedbank

Demand for loans has significantly increased from agricultural enterprises, Swedbank spokesman Janis Krops informed BC.

During the first half of 2019, Swedbank extended more than EUR 47 mln in loans to 560 agricultural enterprises, the bank’s spokesman said.





Krops noted that the increase depended on the size and segment of agricultural enterprises. Lending to small and medium-sized agricultural enterprises, for instance, grew by 85% against the first half of last year, while in the segment of large farming enterprises the increase was more moderate.





The bank’s representatives indicated that most often farmers take loans to buy agricultural equipment like harvesters, tractors, trailers and trucks. In the first half of this year, the bank extended EUR 12 mln in loans for such purposes. Investment loans issued to farmers in the six months of 2019 came to EUR 21 mln, Swedbank informed.

During the first half of 2019 Swedbank also provided more than 500 consultations to clients involved in agriculture.





Swedbank is the largest bank in Latvia by assets.