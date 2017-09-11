Analytics, Demography, Latvia, Statistics
Latvia: In the 1st half of 2019, 260 more marriages were registered than a year ago
The number
of live births in Latvia is decreasing for the fourth year already. In 2018, as
compared to 2017, 1.5 thousand children fewer were born. Also, in the
first six months of 2019, 8 927 children were registered, which is
891 newborn fewer than in the same period of 2018.
Number of
deaths in the recent years is stable – 28 thousand a year (in 2018 number
of deaths was 63 deaths more than in 2017). In the 1st half of this year,
14 358 deaths were registered which is 673 fewer than in the first
six months of the last year.
Natural increase in Latvia remained negative. In the first six months of 2019, as the number of deaths exceeded the number of births, Latvia population declined by 5 431 people (over the corresponding period of 2018 – by 5 213).
On 1 April 2019, the provisional number of Latvia
inhabitants accounted for 1 mln 913 thousand.
