Latvia: In the 1st half of 2019, 260 more marriages were registered than a year ago

Provisional data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia (CSB) show that in the six months of 2019, 4 730 marriages were registered, and that is 260 marriages more than during the same period of the previous year. During the last three years the number of marriages has become stable, and on average 13 thousand marriages are registered a year.









The number of live births in Latvia is decreasing for the fourth year already. In 2018, as compared to 2017, 1.5 thousand children fewer were born. Also, in the first six months of 2019, 8 927 children were registered, which is 891 newborn fewer than in the same period of 2018.





Number of deaths in the recent years is stable – 28 thousand a year (in 2018 number of deaths was 63 deaths more than in 2017). In the 1st half of this year, 14 358 deaths were registered which is 673 fewer than in the first six months of the last year.





Natural increase in Latvia remained negative. In the first six months of 2019, as the number of deaths exceeded the number of births, Latvia population declined by 5 431 people (over the corresponding period of 2018 – by 5 213).









On 1 April 2019, the provisional number of Latvia inhabitants accounted for 1 mln 913 thousand.