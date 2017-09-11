Analytics, Employment, Lithuania, Statistics
Unemployment inches up to 8% in Lithuania in June
Registered unemployment stood at 8 percent last month in Lithuania, up 0.1 percentage points from May but down 0.3% from June, 2018, the latest figures from the country's Employment Service showed on Monday.
There were 138,500 people registered as having no job on July 1, which is up 1.4% from the month earlier.
In June, schools in Lithuania were looking for teachers, and the demand for them jumped almost three times, compared to May. Schools in Lithuania lacked 169 teachers, mainly those of English and Lithuanian, music and math.
