Thursday, 04.07.2019, 15:21
Latvia: Moderate manufacturing output growth in May
Riga, 04.07.2019.
Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to May 2018, in May 2019 manufacturing output1 grew by 1.7% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Output rise was also recorded in electricity and gas supply (of 2.8%), while in mining and quarrying there was a drop of 3.3%. Total industrial production output went up by 1.7%
Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, significant industrial production output increase still was registered in manufacture of electrical equipment (of 32.9%). Output increase was also recorded in manufacture of wearing apparel (of 13.3%). Just like before, output rise was registered in manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (of 12%), manufacture of machinery and equipment (11.8%), and manufacture of textiles (11.4%).
Output decline, in turn, was recorded in manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (of 10.2%) and manufacture of non-metallic mineral products (6.7%). Drop was also registered in two out of the three manufacturing sectors having the largest share in industrial production: manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, and manufacture of food products (of 3.6% and 1.8%, respectively).
Compared to April, in May 2019 manufacturing output fell by 0.1% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Decline was also recorded in mining and quarrying (of 8.3%), whereas in electricity and gas supply it went up (by 10.9%). Total industrial production output grew by 2.1%.
Changes
in industrial production output
(as per cent, at constant prices)
|
|
January–May 2019,
compared
to January–May 2018
(calendar
adjusted)
|
May 2019,
compared to
|
April 2019
(seasonally adjusted)
|
May
2018 (calendar adjusted)
|
Total industrial production
|
-0.6
|
2.1
|
1.7
|
Mining and quarrying
|
10.5
|
-8.3
|
-3.3
|
Manufacturing
|
4.0
|
-0.1
|
1.7
|
Manufacture of food products
|
-1.1
|
-2.4
|
-1.8
|
Manufacture of beverages
|
-0.3
|
3.2
|
2.7
|
Manufacture of textiles
|
6.6
|
2.4
|
11.4
|
Manufacture of wearing apparel
|
-5.1
|
8.9
|
13.3
|
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and
cork, except furniture
|
3.9
|
1.0
|
-3.6
|
Manufacture of paper and paper products
|
-5.2
|
6.1
|
6.6
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
|
10.1
|
-4.1
|
4.2
|
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|
0.4
|
-3.1
|
-10.2
|
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|
-6.0
|
1.2
|
-6.7
|
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except
machinery and equipment
|
12.4
|
2.7
|
12.0
|
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical
products
|
10.9
|
4.5
|
-0.7
|
Manufacture of electrical equipment
|
24.5
|
2.1
|
32.9
|
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
|
10.8
|
21.1
|
11.8
|
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and
semi-trailers
|
4.3
|
3.2
|
6.5
|
Manufacture of furniture
|
-7.1
|
6.0
|
-2.3
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment*
|
15.5
|
0.0
|
8.2
|
Electricity and gas supply
|
-16.1
|
10.9
|
2.8
* Repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of
fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of
industrial machinery and equipment.
Manufacturing turnover2
Compared to May 2018, in May 2019 manufacturing turnover increased by 2% (according to calendar adjusted data at current prices). Turnover on the domestic market went up by 0.8% and in export by 2.7% (of which by 4.5% in euro area and by 1% in non-euro area).
Compared to April 2019, in May 2019 manufacturing turnover fell by 0.1% (according to seasonally adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic market dropped by 3% while in export grew by 1.5% (of which rise of 4.3% in euro area and decline of 0.9% in non-euro area).
