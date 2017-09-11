Latvia: Moderate manufacturing output growth in May

Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to May 2018, in May 2019 manufacturing output1 grew by 1.7% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Output rise was also recorded in electricity and gas supply (of 2.8%), while in mining and quarrying there was a drop of 3.3%. Total industrial production output went up by 1.7%

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, significant industrial production output increase still was registered in manufacture of electrical equipment (of 32.9%). Output increase was also recorded in manufacture of wearing apparel (of 13.3%). Just like before, output rise was registered in manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (of 12%), manufacture of machinery and equipment (11.8%), and manufacture of textiles (11.4%).





Output decline, in turn, was recorded in manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (of 10.2%) and manufacture of non-metallic mineral products (6.7%). Drop was also registered in two out of the three manufacturing sectors having the largest share in industrial production: manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, and manufacture of food products (of 3.6% and 1.8%, respectively).





Compared to April, in May 2019 manufacturing output fell by 0.1% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Decline was also recorded in mining and quarrying (of 8.3%), whereas in electricity and gas supply it went up (by 10.9%). Total industrial production output grew by 2.1%.











