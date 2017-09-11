Analytics, Banks, Export, Lithuania, Statistics
Germany remains Lithuania’s major partner in exports of services
Today the Bank of Lithuania and Statistics Lithuania published data on exports and imports of services for Q1 2019, broken down by country and type of service. It shows that in Q1 2019 exports of services amounted to €2.5 bn, a y-o-y increase of 19.2%, while imports of services stood at €1.4 bn, a y-o-y increase of 14.6%.
The surplus on the balance of services amounted to €1.0 bn
or 9.6% of GDP, an annual increase of 26.6%. On a year on year basis, the
highest increases were recorded in exports of technical maintenance and repair
services (38.6%) and imports of construction services (3.2 times).
