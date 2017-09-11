Germany remains Lithuania’s major partner in exports of services

BC, Vilnius, 02.07.2019.



Today the Bank of Lithuania and Statistics Lithuania published data on exports and imports of services for Q1 2019, broken down by country and type of service. It shows that in Q1 2019 exports of services amounted to €2.5 bn, a y-o-y increase of 19.2%, while imports of services stood at €1.4 bn, a y-o-y increase of 14.6%.