Analytics, Banks, Export, Lithuania, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Tuesday, 02.07.2019, 20:47

Germany remains Lithuania’s major partner in exports of services

BC, Vilnius, 02.07.2019.Print version
Today the Bank of Lithuania and Statistics Lithuania published data on exports and imports of services for Q1 2019, broken down by country and type of service. It shows that in Q1 2019 exports of services amounted to €2.5 bn, a y-o-y increase of 19.2%, while imports of services stood at €1.4 bn, a y-o-y increase of 14.6%.

The surplus on the balance of services amounted to €1.0 bn or 9.6% of GDP, an annual increase of 26.6%. On a year on year basis, the highest increases were recorded in exports of technical maintenance and repair services (38.6%) and imports of construction services (3.2 times).




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 