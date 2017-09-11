In May, retail trade turnover grew by 1.2% in Latvia

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to May 2018, in May 2019 total retail trade turnover rose by 1.2%. Retail trade in food products fell by 0.5 %, retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 4.2%, and turnover of retail sale of automotive dropped by 2.8%.

Compared to May 2018, the most notable turnover growth was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 25.2%), retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (23.6%), and retail sale via stalls and markets (10.0%), while the most significant turnover drop was registered in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 10.1%).





The total retail trade turnover at current prices rose by 4.0% (not taking into account calendar influence).













Compared to April, in May 2019 the total turnover of retail trade enterprises reduced by 1.1% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Retail trade in food products fell by 2.1%, retail sale of automotive fuel dropped by 3.5%, while turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, grew by 0.5%.





Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail trade in pharmaceutical and medical goods (of 6.2 %), retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (4.9%), as well as retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (3.7%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 5.0%).





Compared to April, in May 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) grew by 5.2%.





Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity

(at constant prices)