Friday, 28.06.2019, 18:17
In May, retail trade turnover grew by 1.2% in Latvia
Compared to May 2018, the most notable turnover growth was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 25.2%), retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (23.6%), and retail sale via stalls and markets (10.0%), while the most significant turnover drop was registered in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 10.1%).
The total retail trade turnover at current prices rose by 4.0% (not taking into account calendar influence).
Compared to April, in May 2019 the total turnover of retail trade enterprises reduced by 1.1% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Retail trade in food products fell by 2.1%, retail sale of automotive fuel dropped by 3.5%, while turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, grew by 0.5%.
Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail trade in pharmaceutical and medical goods (of 6.2 %), retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (4.9%), as well as retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (3.7%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 5.0%).
Compared to April, in May 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) grew by 5.2%.
Turnover
indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)
|
|
May 2019 (%), compared to:
|
April 2019 (seasonally adjusted)
|
May 2018 (calendar adjusted)
|
Retail
trade – total
|
98.9
|
101.2
|
retail
sale of food products
|
97.9
|
99.5
|
retail
sale of non-food products, total
|
99.4
|
102.1
|
retail
sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating
|
98.6
|
125.2
|
retail
sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores
|
103.7
|
108.2
|
retail
sale of electrical household appliances
|
97.9
|
98.4
|
retail
sale of hardware, paints and glass
|
99.3
|
101.8
|
retail
sale of cultural and recreation goods
|
95.0
|
89.9
|
retail
sale of medical and orthopaedic goods
|
106.2
|
103.4
|
retail
sale of cosmetic and toilet articles
|
99.7
|
102.2
|
retail
sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods
|
102.2
|
108.5
|
retail
sale via stalls and markets
|
102.6
|
110.0
|
retail
sale via mail order houses or via Internet
|
104.9
|
123.6
|
retail
sale of automotive fuel
|
96.5
|
97.2
