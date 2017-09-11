Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics

In May, retail trade turnover grew by 1.2% in Latvia

Matīss Žuravļevs Trade and Services Statistics Section, 28.06.2019.Print version
Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to May 2018, in May 2019 total retail trade turnover rose by 1.2%. Retail trade in food products fell by 0.5 %, retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 4.2%, and turnover of retail sale of automotive dropped by 2.8%.

Compared to May 2018, the most notable turnover growth was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 25.2%), retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (23.6%), and retail sale via stalls and markets (10.0%), while the most significant turnover drop was registered in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 10.1%).


The total retail trade turnover at current prices rose by 4.0% (not taking into account calendar influence).




Compared to April, in May 2019 the total turnover of retail trade enterprises reduced by 1.1% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Retail trade in food products fell by 2.1%, retail sale of automotive fuel dropped by 3.5%, while turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, grew by 0.5%.


Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail trade in pharmaceutical and medical goods (of 6.2 %), retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (4.9%), as well as retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (3.7%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 5.0%).


Compared to April, in May 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) grew by 5.2%.


Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)

 

May 2019 (%), compared to:

April 2019 (seasonally adjusted)

May 2018 (calendar adjusted)

Retail trade – total

98.9

101.2

retail sale of food products

97.9

99.5

retail sale of non-food products, total

99.4

102.1

retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating

98.6

125.2

retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores

103.7

108.2

retail sale of electrical household appliances

97.9

98.4

retail sale of hardware, paints and glass

99.3

101.8

retail sale of cultural and recreation goods

95.0

89.9

retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods

106.2

103.4

retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles

99.7

102.2

retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods

102.2

108.5

retail sale via stalls and markets

102.6

110.0

retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

104.9

123.6

retail sale of automotive fuel

96.5

97.2

 





