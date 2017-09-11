CSB starts publishing remigration statistics

Sigita Šulca Social Statistics Methodology Section, 28.06.2019.



In 2017 and 2018, additionally to annual migration estimate, Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia (CSB) conducted External Migration Survey. The survey was aimed at finding out coverage of population migration flows abroad and acquisition of more detailed information about remigrants.

In addition to the immigration and emigration statistics, CSB has started publishing also remigration data. Annual data show that apart from the growing number of immigrants also the share of citizens of other countries in their number is growing. However, citizens of Latvia, non-citizens of Latvia, and people born in Latvia still account for almost half of immigrants.



Children account for the largest share of remigrants In 2018, 4 852 remigrants returned to Latvia. Children (aged 14 and younger) and young people (aged 25–34) constitute comparatively high share of remigrants. The large proportion of children may be explained by the fact that young families having children at pre-school and school age decide to return as want them to acquire education in Latvia. The second largest group consists of young people still acquiring education, gaining work experience abroad, travelling, and changing country of residence quite often. The share of remigrants reduces with age, however slight rise may be observed in the pre-retirement age group (among population aged 55–64), moreover people at this age tend to return to Latvia for permanent residence.







Majority of remigrants returning to Riga In 2018, Riga was chosen by almost twice as many remigrants than other regions (30.1% of all remigrants). The smallest share of remigrants returned to Vidzeme region, while Pierīga and Latgale were chosen by equal proportion of remigrants (CSB estimate indicated lower share returning to Latgale).

Share of remigrants by gender and statistical region

(as %) CSB estimate of 2018 External Migration Survey Males Females Males Females Kurzeme 8 6 9 8 Latgale 9 6 10 11 Riga 17 8 11 15 Pierīga 10 10 11 9 Vidzeme 6 4 4 4 Zemgale 7 5 5 4





Emigration from Latgale is underestimated and that from Riga overestimated Survey results show that CSB annual emigration flow estimate is comparatively precise. External Migration Survey results show that 16.8 thousand people emigrated from the country in 2017 and 2018; CSB annual population estimate of 2018 was similar – 15.8 thousand people. Males constituted 52.8% and females 47.2% of the emigrants (54.5% and 45.5%, respectively, based on the CSB estimate for 2018). Survey results show that CSB emigration estimate underestimates emigration flow from Latgale and overestimates emigration from Riga.





