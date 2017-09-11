Analytics, Demography, Latvia, Statistics
CSB starts publishing remigration statistics
In addition to the immigration and emigration statistics, CSB has started publishing also remigration data. Annual data show that apart from the growing number of immigrants also the share of citizens of other countries in their number is growing. However, citizens of Latvia, non-citizens of Latvia, and people born in Latvia still account for almost half of immigrants.
Children account for the largest share of remigrants
In 2018, 4 852 remigrants returned to Latvia. Children (aged 14 and younger) and young people (aged 25–34) constitute comparatively high share of remigrants. The large proportion of children may be explained by the fact that young families having children at pre-school and school age decide to return as want them to acquire education in Latvia. The second largest group consists of young people still acquiring education, gaining work experience abroad, travelling, and changing country of residence quite often. The share of remigrants reduces with age, however slight rise may be observed in the pre-retirement age group (among population aged 55–64), moreover people at this age tend to return to Latvia for permanent residence.
Majority of remigrants returning to Riga
In 2018, Riga was chosen by almost twice as many remigrants than other regions (30.1% of all remigrants). The smallest share of remigrants returned to Vidzeme region, while Pierīga and Latgale were chosen by equal proportion of remigrants (CSB estimate indicated lower share returning to Latgale).
Share of
remigrants by gender and statistical region
(as %)
|
|
CSB estimate of 2018
|
External Migration Survey
|
Males
|
Females
|
Males
|
Females
|
Kurzeme
|
8
|
6
|
9
|
8
|
Latgale
|
9
|
6
|
10
|
11
|
Riga
|
17
|
8
|
11
|
15
|
Pierīga
|
10
|
10
|
11
|
9
|
Vidzeme
|
6
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
Zemgale
|
7
|
5
|
5
|
4
Emigration from Latgale is underestimated and that from Riga overestimated
Survey results show that CSB annual emigration flow estimate is comparatively precise. External Migration Survey results show that 16.8 thousand people emigrated from the country in 2017 and 2018; CSB annual population estimate of 2018 was similar – 15.8 thousand people. Males constituted 52.8% and females 47.2% of the emigrants (54.5% and 45.5%, respectively, based on the CSB estimate for 2018). Survey results show that CSB emigration estimate underestimates emigration flow from Latgale and overestimates emigration from Riga.
Majority of emigrants are aged 15–34
Age structure of emigrants slightly differs between the CSB estimate and External Migration Survey – survey results show higher number of emigrants aged 15–34. Numbers in other age groups – population aged 14 and younger and population aged 35 and overs – differ insignificantly, as the emigration in the CSB estimate covers 2% greater number of people.
External Migration Survey was conducted in 20 thousand households by surveying respondents twice – at the end of 2017 and 2018 (aiming to find out information about 2016, 2017 and 2018). Each survey wave allowed to acquire information from more than 35 thousand households, 7 % of which filled in electronic questionnaires on-line.
