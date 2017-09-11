Lithuania: Over a year, labour costs per hour worked increased by 5.4%

Irma Dirsytė Chief Specialist, Labour Statistics Division, 10.06.2019.



In I quarter 2019, against the same quarter of 2018, labour costs per hour worked in industrial, construction and service enterprises (individual enterprises included), calendar adjusted, increased by 5.4%, of which in business enterprises – 3.7%.

Fig. 1. Change in labour costs per hour worked in 2015–2019, by quarter

Compared to the respective quarter of the previous year, calendar adjusted









Over a year, an increase in labour costs per hour worked, calendar adjusted, was observed for almost all economic activities, the largest increase – human health and social work activities (13.7%) and accommodation and food service activities (10.1%), decrease – transportation and storage and construction enterprises (5.1% and 3.8% respectively).

Fig. 2. Change in labour costs per hour worked by economic activity, I quarter 2019

Against the respective quarter of the previous year, calendar adjusted







