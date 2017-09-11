Analytics, Labour-market, Lithuania, Statistics
Lithuania: Over a year, labour costs per hour worked increased by 5.4%
Fig. 1. Change in labour costs per hour worked in 2015–2019, by quarter
Compared to the respective quarter of the previous year, calendar adjusted
Over a year, an increase in labour costs per hour worked, calendar adjusted, was observed for almost all economic activities, the largest increase – human health and social work activities (13.7%) and accommodation and food service activities (10.1%), decrease – transportation and storage and construction enterprises (5.1% and 3.8% respectively).
Against the respective quarter of the previous year, calendar adjusted
In I quarter 2019, labour costs per hour worked decreased by 4.7%
In I quarter 2019, labour costs per hour worked, against IV quarter 2018, in industry, construction and service enterprises (individual enterprises included), seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 4.7%, of which in business enterprises – 5.8%.
Seasonally and calendar adjusted, over a quarter, the largest decrease in labour costs was recorded in construction (15.6%), administrative and support (14%) and transportation and storage enterprises (12.1%).
Compared to the respective quarter of the previous year, seasonally and calendar adjusted, %
