Lithuania: Over a year, labour costs per hour worked increased by 5.4%

Irma Dirsytė Chief Specialist, Labour Statistics Division, 10.06.2019.Print version
In I quarter 2019, against the same quarter of 2018, labour costs per hour worked in industrial, construction and service enterprises (individual enterprises included), calendar adjusted, increased by 5.4%, of which in business enterprises – 3.7%.

  • Fig. 1. Change in labour costs per hour worked in 2015–2019, by quarter
    Compared to the respective quarter of the previous year, calendar adjusted





  • Over a year, an increase in labour costs per hour worked, calendar adjusted, was observed for almost all economic activities, the largest increase – human health and social work activities (13.7%) and accommodation and food service activities (10.1%), decrease – transportation and storage and construction enterprises (5.1% and 3.8% respectively).


Fig. 2. Change in labour costs per hour worked by economic activity, I quarter 2019
Against the respective quarter of the previous year, calendar adjusted




In I quarter 2019, labour costs per hour worked decreased by 4.7%

  • In I quarter 2019, labour costs per hour worked, against IV quarter 2018, in industry, construction and service enterprises (individual enterprises included), seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 4.7%, of which in business enterprises – 5.8%.


  • Seasonally and calendar adjusted, over a quarter, the largest decrease in labour costs was recorded in construction (15.6%), administrative and support (14%) and transportation and storage enterprises (12.1%).


Figure 3. Change in labour costs per hour worked by economic activity, I quarter 2019
Compared to the respective quarter of the previous year, seasonally and calendar adjusted, %





