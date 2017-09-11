In May, the consumer price index in Estonia was affected the most by housing and transport

According to Statistics Estonia, the change of the consumer price index in May 2019 was 0.2% compared to April 2019 and 3.1% compared to May of the previous year.

Compared to May 2018, goods were 2.3% and services 4.7% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 4.1% and non-regulated prices by 2.9% compared to May of the previous year.





Compared to May 2018, the consumer price index was affected the most by housing, which contributed over a quarter of the total increase of the index. 70% of the latter was contributed by electricity, gas and other fuels. Electricity that reached homes turned 6.3% and solid fuels 14.2% more expensive. Nearly one quarter of the total increase was due to food and non-alcoholic beverages, of which over 80% was contributed by 32% more expensive vegetables. Compared to May of the previous year, petrol was 4.4% and diesel fuel 6.8% more expensive. Of food products, the biggest year-on-year price increases were seen for fresh vegetables (53%) and potatoes (46%), and the biggest price decreases for fresh fruits and eggs (11%).





Compared to April, in May, the consumer price index was affected the most by transport. Plane tickets purchased for May were 23% cheaper than the tickets bought for April. A greater impact on the index was also exerted by a seasonal price increase of accommodation services (16.5%) and higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages. Vegetables turned 2.1% more expensive over the month.







