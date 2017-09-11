Analytics, Estonia, Retail, Statistics
In May, the consumer price index in Estonia was affected the most by housing and transport
Compared to May 2018, goods were 2.3% and services 4.7% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 4.1% and non-regulated prices by 2.9% compared to May of the previous year.
Compared to May 2018, the consumer price index was affected the most by housing, which contributed over a quarter of the total increase of the index. 70% of the latter was contributed by electricity, gas and other fuels. Electricity that reached homes turned 6.3% and solid fuels 14.2% more expensive. Nearly one quarter of the total increase was due to food and non-alcoholic beverages, of which over 80% was contributed by 32% more expensive vegetables. Compared to May of the previous year, petrol was 4.4% and diesel fuel 6.8% more expensive. Of food products, the biggest year-on-year price increases were seen for fresh vegetables (53%) and potatoes (46%), and the biggest price decreases for fresh fruits and eggs (11%).
Compared to April, in May, the consumer price index was affected the most by transport. Plane tickets purchased for May were 23% cheaper than the tickets bought for April. A greater impact on the index was also exerted by a seasonal price increase of accommodation services (16.5%) and higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages. Vegetables turned 2.1% more expensive over the month.
|
Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups,
May 2019
|
Commodity group
|
May 2018 – May 2019, %
|
April 2019 – May 2019, %
|
TOTAL
|
3.1
|
0.2
|
Food and non-alcoholic beverages
|
3.3
|
0.6
|
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
1.8
|
0.1
|
Clothing and footwear
|
-0.8
|
0.1
|
Housing
|
5.9
|
0.2
|
Household goods
|
3.0
|
0.5
|
Health
|
2.0
|
0.7
|
Transport
|
2.6
|
-0.8
|
Communications
|
-2.8
|
-0.2
|
Recreation and culture
|
5.7
|
0.1
|
Education
|
6.1
|
0.0
|
Hotels, cafés and restaurants
|
4.5
|
2.9
|
Miscellaneous goods and services
|
2.0
|
-0.7
