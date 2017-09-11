The number of job vacancies in Estonia remains over 10,000

According to Statistics Estonia, in the 1st quarter of 2019, there were approximately 11,450 job vacancies in the enterprises, institutions and organisations of Estonia. This trend has continued since the 1st quarter of 2017.

Compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, the number of job vacancies increased by 8% and compared to 4th quarter of 2018, by 9%.





The total number of posts (vacant and occupied) was 608,150 in the 1st quarter of 2019, having increased by nearly 2% compared to the previous quarter. The economic activities of manufacturing (18%), wholesale and retail trade (15%) and education (10%) continued to have the largest shares in the total number of posts. Manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade are the biggest employers in Estonia – in the 1st quarter of 2019, there were respectively nearly 1,500 and 1,800 job vacancies in these activities. Manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade were followed by public administration and defence with 1,100 vacant posts.





The rate of job vacancies, i.e. the share of job vacancies in the total number of posts, was 1.9% in the 1st quarter of 2019, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than in the 1st quarter of 2018. In the 1st quarter, the rate of job vacancies was highest in information and communication (3.7%) and in financial and insurance activities (3.0%) and lowest in agriculture (0.8%) and in mining and quarrying (0.2%).





In the 1st quarter, 27% of the vacant posts were in the public sector. The rate of job vacancies was highest in enterprises owned by foreign private entities (2.6%) and in state institutions and enterprises (2.1%). The rate of job vacancies was 2% in municipal institutions and enterprises and 1.6% in enterprises owned by Estonian private entities.





Most of the vacant posts were available in Harju county (75%), including Tallinn (64%), followed by Tartu county (8%) and Pärnu (4%) and Ida-Viru (3%) counties. The rate of job vacancies was highest in Harju (2.4%) and Jõgeva (2.4%) counties and lowest in Hiiu (0.2%) and Põlva (0.4%) counties.













The movement of labour is characterised by labour turnover (the total number of engaged and left employees), which amounted to nearly 90,000 in the 1st quarter of 2019, having decreased by 10% compared to the previous quarter. However, compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, labour turnover stayed at the same level. In the 1st quarter of 2019, both the number of employees hired and the number of employees who left their job remained highest in manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade and construction. 12% of all the employees who left their job were employees who left on the employer’s initiative.