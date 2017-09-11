Analytics, Demography, EU – Baltic States, Labour-market, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 07.06.2019, 13:58
Eurostat: Migrant integration – self-employed persons
In relative terms, the share of self-employed persons among
the native-born population in 2018 (14%) was higher than the share recorded for
foreign-born persons (13% for persons born in a different EU Member State and 12%
for persons born outside the EU).
The source datasets are accessible here and here.
Across the EU Member States and for persons in employment,
three out of ten native-born people in Greece were self-employed in 2018 (31%)
and around one in five in Italy (22%) and Poland (18%). In contrast, the
self-employed persons among the native-born population accounted for less than
10% of total employment in Denmark and Luxembourg (both 7%) as well as in
Germany and Sweden (both 9%).
For persons born in a different EU Member State (than the
Member State of residence), the highest self-employment rate was recorded in
Poland (38%), followed - at some distance - by Malta (21%) and Estonia (20%).
At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest self-employment rates for persons
born in a different EU Member State were observed in Luxembourg (8%), followed
by Hungary, Sweden, Austria, Germany and Cyprus (each 9%).
The highest self-employment rate for persons born outside
the EU in 2018 was recorded in Czechia (35%), followed by Poland (19%),
Hungary, the United Kingdom (both 17%) and the Netherlands (16%). By
contrast, the lowest rates were recorded in Estonia, Luxembourg and Austria
(each 7%), followed by Sweden (8%), Slovenia, Ireland, Denmark and Germany
(each 9%).
Further information on migrant integration statistics
dedicated to employment conditions can be found in this Statistics Explained article.
