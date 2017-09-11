In 2018, Latvian residents spent EUR 334 mln on domestic trips

According to the latest data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB), in 2018, as compared to 2017, the number of domestic trips of Latvian residents comprised 10,9 mln and they spent EUR 333.9 mln, EUR 31.2 mln or 8.5% less.

As compared to the previous year, the number of domestic same-day trips reduced by 12.8% and expenditure – by 8.7%. The number of overnight trips reduced by 12.2% and the number of nights spent – by 22%; expenditure – by 8.3%.





In 2017, Latvian residents went on 8.4 mln same-day trips around Latvia, which is 12.8 % less than a year ago. In 27.4% Pierīga region was selected as main destination, which was followed by Riga – 20.2%, Kurzeme – 14.2%, Vidzeme – 13.4%, Zemgale – 13.3%, but less often by Latgale – 11.4%. Like in 2017, in 2018 most popular destination of same-day trips was Riga (20.2%) and Jūrmala (8%). In total EUR 211.9 mln were spent in same-day trips, which is 8.7% less than a year ago. Average expenditure per same-day trip amounted to EUR 25.3, which is EUR 1.1 more.





The number of overnight trips around Latvia amounted to 2.6 mln last year, which is 12.2% less than in 2017. Increase of 2.6 % was registered on overnight trips to the capital. Also in overnight trips Pierīga region was selected as main destination (22.3 %), second most popular destination was Latgale (19.8%), which was followed by Vidzeme (19%), Kurzeme (17%), Riga (12.6%), but the least popular destination was Zemgale (9.3%).





Destinations of Latvian residents in overnight and same-day trips around Latvia, in 2018

(as %)













The total expenditure during overnight trips around Latvia reached EUR 122 mln, which is 8.3% less than in 2017. Most of the money was spent on transport (31%), accommodation (15.4%), catering services (14%) and other expenses (39.6%).





Average expenditure on domestic tourism trip last year comprised EUR 47.2, increasing by EUR 2 as compared to the previous year. Average expenditure per day comprised EUR 22.1, which increased by EUR 3.3 as compared to 2017.

In 2018, 5.5 mln nights were spent in domestic tourism trips, which is 22% less than a year ago. Most of the nights or 81.8% were spent at private or non-rented accommodation, which reduced average costs of a trip 2.7 times. Staying in accommodation for fee, average expenditure of a trip comprised EUR 97.3, but staying in private accommodation – EUR 36, despite the length of a trip, which was the same – 2.1 nights.





Women (57.1 %), residents aged 25–34 years (29.9%), residents with secondary education (45.5 %) and employed (71.9%) mostly went on domestic tourism trips.





Elderly population (aged 65 years and more) went on 0.3 mln trips (11.4% out of all), spending more than population of other age groups, i.e., EUR 50.5 (average EUR 47.2) during the trip. Average length of a trip was 3.3 nights, which is 1.2 nights more than average in all age groups. Thus, elderly population on average spent EUR 5.2 less per day than average in all age groups, i.e., EUR 16.9.