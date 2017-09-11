Lithuania posts 1% y-o-y GDP growth for Q1 - 2nd estimate

In the first quarter 2019, against the fourth quarter 2018, the real gross domestic product (GDP) change stood at 1.0%. Statistics Lithuania informs that in I quarter 2019, GDP at current prices amounted to EUR 10.6 bn.

As for GDP estimated by production approach, in I quarter 2019, against the previous quarter, the largest positive influence on the change was made by an increase in value added created by enterprises engaged in manufacturing and construction activities. The largest influence on the negative change was made by a decrease in value added created by enterprises engaged in financial and insurance activities, as well as real estate activities.



As for GDP estimated by expenditure approach, in I quarter 2019, against the previous quarter, final household consumption expenditure increased by 1.1%, general government expenditure did not significantly change. Gross fixed capital formation increased by 2.9%, exports of goods and services – by 1.4%, positive GDP change in imports was insignificant.





Figure 1. Real GDP change



