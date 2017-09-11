Analytics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 31.05.2019, 21:14
Lithuania posts 1% y-o-y GDP growth for Q1 - 2nd estimate
As for GDP estimated by production approach, in
I quarter 2019, against the previous quarter, the largest positive influence on
the change was made by an increase in value added created by enterprises
engaged in manufacturing and construction activities. The largest influence on
the negative change was made by a decrease in value added created by
enterprises engaged in financial and insurance activities, as well as real
estate activities.
As for GDP estimated by expenditure approach, in I quarter 2019, against the previous quarter, final household consumption expenditure increased by 1.1%, general government expenditure did not significantly change. Gross fixed capital formation increased by 2.9%, exports of goods and services – by 1.4%, positive GDP change in imports was insignificant.
Figure 1. Real GDP change
- 31.05.2019 Цена детской улыбки
- 31.05.2019 Годовой прирост ВВП Латвии в первом квартале составил 3%
- 31.05.2019 Latvia`s GDP has grown by 3.0% in Q1
- 30.05.2019 Резкий рост розничной торговли в апреле – стоит ли благодарить в этом открытие Akropole?
- 30.05.2019 Lithuania: Alcohol and tobacco consumption and consequences thereof, 2018
- 30.05.2019 The turnover of the business sector in Estonia increased in the Q1
- 30.05.2019 In April, the turnover growth of retail trade enterprises in Estonia accelerated
- 30.05.2019 In April, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 7%
- 30.05.2019 In April, construction costs in Latvia increased by 0.2%