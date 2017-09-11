Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Thursday, 30.05.2019, 17:54

In April, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 7%

Matīss Žuravļevs Trade and Services Statistics Section, 30.05.2019.Print version
Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to April 2018, in April 2019 total retail trade turnover rose by 7.0 %. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 6.7 %. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 8.1 %, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 4.9 %.



Compared to March, in April 2019 the total turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 0.9% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 3.1%. Retail sale of automotive fuel increased by 0.6%, but turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, fell by 0.7%.


Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 6.3%), as well as retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (3%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (of 7.3%), as well as in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (3.2%).


Compared to March, in April 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 3.2%.


Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)

 

April 2019 (%), compared to:

January

(seasonally adjusted)

April 2018,

(calendar adjusted)

Retail trade - total

100.9

107.0

retail sale of food products, total

103.1

106.7

retail sale of non-food products, total

99.7

107.2

retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products

96.8

125.6

retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores

92.7

101.5

retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialised stores

100.9

113.0

retail sale of hardware, instruments, construction materials and sanitary goods

100.5

113.6

retail sale of cultural and recreation goods

106.3

104.9

retail trade in pharmaceutical and medical goods

97.6

96.6

retail sale of cosmetics and toiletries

99.4

108.4

retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods

101.5

103.1

retail sale in stalls or markets

96.8

107.0

retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

103.0

117.1

retail sale of automotive fuel

100.6

104.9




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 