Thursday, 30.05.2019, 17:54
In April, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 7%
Compared to March, in April 2019 the total turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 0.9% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 3.1%. Retail sale of automotive fuel increased by 0.6%, but turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, fell by 0.7%.
Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 6.3%), as well as retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (3%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (of 7.3%), as well as in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (3.2%).
Compared to March, in April 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 3.2%.
Turnover
indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)
|
|
April 2019 (%), compared to:
|
January
(seasonally adjusted)
|
April 2018,
(calendar adjusted)
|
Retail
trade - total
|
100.9
|
107.0
|
retail
sale of food products, total
|
103.1
|
106.7
|
retail
sale of non-food products, total
|
99.7
|
107.2
|
retail
sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products
|
96.8
|
125.6
|
retail
sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores
|
92.7
|
101.5
|
retail
sale of electrical household appliances in specialised stores
|
100.9
|
113.0
|
retail
sale of hardware, instruments, construction materials and sanitary goods
|
100.5
|
113.6
|
retail
sale of cultural and recreation goods
|
106.3
|
104.9
|
retail
trade in pharmaceutical and medical goods
|
97.6
|
96.6
|
retail
sale of cosmetics and toiletries
|
99.4
|
108.4
|
retail
sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods
|
101.5
|
103.1
|
retail
sale in stalls or markets
|
96.8
|
107.0
|
retail
sale via mail order houses or via Internet
|
103.0
|
117.1
|
retail
sale of automotive fuel
|
100.6
|
104.9
