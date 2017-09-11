In April, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 7%

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to April 2018, in April 2019 total retail trade turnover rose by 7.0 %. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 6.7 %. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 8.1 %, but turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 4.9 %.









Compared to March, in April 2019 the total turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 0.9% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 3.1%. Retail sale of automotive fuel increased by 0.6%, but turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, fell by 0.7%.





Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 6.3%), as well as retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (3%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (of 7.3%), as well as in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (3.2%).





Compared to March, in April 2019 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 3.2%.





Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity

(at constant prices)