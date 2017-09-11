Analytics, Industry, Latvia, Statistics
In April level of producer prices in industry increased by 0.4%
Over the month producer price changes were mostly affected by price rise in manufacture of selected food products, manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products as well as in distribution of electricity and heat supply. Manufacture of products of wood and cork, except furniture, had downward effect.
Producer
price changes in industry; April 2019
(as per cent)
|
|
Weights
|
Price changes in April 2019, compared to
|
March 2019
|
April 2018
|
Industrial
production – total
|
100.0
|
0.4
|
3.8
|
Mining
and quarrying
|
2.6
|
-0.3
|
3.4
|
Manufacturing
|
77.4
|
0.4
|
2.6
|
Electricity,
gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
16.1
|
0.5
|
8.0
|
Water
supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
3.9
|
-0.6
|
11.5
|
Products
sold on the domestic market
|
100.0
|
0.6
|
6.0
|
Mining
and quarrying
|
1.9
|
0.6
|
4.0
|
Manufacturing
|
57.2
|
0.7
|
3.8
|
Electricity,
gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
33.9
|
0.5
|
8.0
|
Water
supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
7.0
|
-0.3
|
14.1
|
Exported
products
|
100.0
|
0.2
|
1.8
|
Mining
and quarrying
|
3.2
|
-0.8
|
3.1
|
Manufacturing
|
95.7
|
0.3
|
1.9
|
Water
supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
1.1
|
-2.1
|
-2.3
Compared to April 2018, in April 2019 average level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 3.8%. The level of prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 6.0% and that of exported products – by 1.8%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries grew by 1.6 % and of products exported to non-euro area countries by – 2.1%.
Trade and manufacture of electricity, heat and gas supply, manufacture of selected food products, as well as manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, had the most notable upward effect. Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment had downward effect.
This year, information on producer prices in industry is provided by more than 600 enterprises, which inform the CSB about approximately 2.4 thousand prices every month – 1.3 thousand of which are related to products and industrial services sold on the domestic market and 1.1 thousand relating to prices on the export markets, with the respective information being then used for index calculations.
