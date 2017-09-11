Household energy prices in the EU increased compared with 2017

On average, household electricity prices in the European Union (EU) increased to 21.1 EUR per 100 kWh (+3.5%), between the second half of 2017 and the second half of 2018, informed Eurostat.

Nevertheless, the average EU household electricity price was only 0.1 EUR per 100 kWh higher than in the second half of 2015, the former peak in the last ten years. Across the EU Member States, household electricity prices in the second half of 2018 ranged from 10 EUR per 100 kWh in Bulgaria to around 30 EUR per 100 kWh in Denmark, Germany and Belgium.





Household gas prices increased by 5.7% on average in the EU between the second semester of 2017 and 2018 to 6.7 EUR per 100 kWh. This is still 0.5 EUR per 100 kWh lower than in the second half of 2014, the peak of gas prices in the last ten years. Among Member States, household gas prices in the second half of 2018 ranged from below 4 EUR per 100 kWh in Hungary, Romania and Croatia to around 9 EUR per 100 kWh in the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark and Italy and more than 12 EUR per 100 kWh in Sweden.





Taxes and levies in the EU made up on average over a third (37%) of the electricity price charged to households in the second half of 2018, and about a quarter (27%) of the gas price.





These figures on energy prices in the EU are complemented with an article published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.







