Household energy prices in the EU increased compared with 2017

On average, household electricity prices in the European Union (EU) increased to 21.1 EUR per 100 kWh (+3.5%), between the second half of 2017 and the second half of 2018, informed Eurostat.

 Nevertheless, the average EU household electricity price was only 0.1 EUR per 100 kWh higher than in the second half of 2015, the former peak in the last ten years. Across the EU Member States, household electricity prices in the second half of 2018 ranged from 10 EUR per 100 kWh in Bulgaria to around 30 EUR per 100 kWh in Denmark, Germany and Belgium. 


Household gas prices increased by 5.7% on average in the EU between the second semester of 2017 and 2018 to 6.7 EUR per 100 kWh. This is still 0.5 EUR per 100 kWh lower than in the second half of 2014, the peak of gas prices in the last ten years. Among Member States, household gas prices in the second half of 2018 ranged from below 4 EUR per 100 kWh in Hungary, Romania and Croatia to around 9 EUR per 100 kWh in the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark and Italy and more than 12 EUR per 100 kWh in Sweden. 

Taxes and levies in the EU made up on average over a third (37%) of the electricity price charged to households in the second half of 2018, and about a quarter (27%) of the gas price.

Highest increase in electricity prices in Cyprus and Spain, largest falls in Latvia and Poland

Across the EU Member States, the highest increase in household electricity prices in national currency between the second half of 2017 and the second half of 2018 was registered in Cyprus (+19.6%), followed by Spain (+13.8%), the Netherlands (+9.7%), the United Kingdom (+8.6%), Ireland (+7.8%) and Estonia (+7.5%). Decreases were observed in only four countries: Latvia (-4.5%) followed by Poland (-2.5%), Germany (-1.6%) and Lithuania (-0.9%). 




Expressed in euro, average household electricity prices in the second half of 2018 were lowest in Bulgaria (10.1 EUR per 100 kWh), Lithuania (11.0 EUR) and Hungary (11.2 EUR) and highest in Denmark (31.2 EUR), Germany (30.0 EUR) and Belgium (29.4 EUR ). The average electricity price in the EU was 21.1 EUR per 100 kWh.



Expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS), a common reference eliminating general price level differences between countries, it can be seen that the lowest household electricity prices were found in Finland (13.7 PPS per 100 kWh) and Luxembourg (13.8), followed by the Netherlands (15.2), Malta (15.7), France (16.4), Sweden (16.5) and Lithuania (17.3). The highest prices expressed in PPS were registered in Portugal (28.2), Germany (28.0), Spain (27.4), Belgium (26.6), Romania (26.3), Cyprus (24.5) and Poland (24.3).


Half or more of the electricity price is made up of taxes and levies in Denmark, Portugal and Germany

The share of taxes and levies in total household electricity prices varied significantly between Member States, ranging from two-thirds in Denmark (64%) and over half in Portugal (55%) and Germany (54%) to only 6% in Malta. On average in the EU, taxes and levies accounted for more than a third (37%) of household electricity prices in the second half of 2018.


Highest increases in gas prices in Ireland, Bulgaria, Sweden and Romania, largest drop in Croatia

Between the second half of 2017 and the second half of 2018, household gas prices in national currency increased in twenty Member States. The highest increases were observed in Ireland (+17.3%), followed by Bulgaria (+16.5%), Sweden (+16.4%) and Romania (+16.3%). In contrast, decreases were recorded in Croatia (-2.5%), Portugal (-1.9%), Hungary (-0.4%) and Germany (-0.2%). 




Expressed in euro, average household gas prices in the second half of 2018 were below 5 EUR per 100 kWh in Hungary and Romania (both 3.5 EUR per 100 kWh), Croatia (3.6 EUR), Lithuania (4.1 EUR), Estonia and Luxembourg (both 4.3 EUR), Bulgaria (4.4 EUR), Poland and Latvia (both 4.5 EUR), and Slovakia (4.6 EUR). Gas prices above 10 EUR per 100 kWh were recorded in Sweden (12.2 EUR), followed by Italy (9.5 EUR), Denmark (9.1 EUR), Spain (8.8 EUR) and the Netherlands (8.6 EUR). The average gas price in the EU was 6.7 EUR per 100 kWh.



Adjusted for purchasing power, it can be seen that, relative to the cost of other goods and services, the lowest household gas price was recorded in Luxembourg (3.5 PPS per 100 kWh), ahead of the United Kingdom (4.7) Croatia and Estonia (both 5.6) as well as Belgium and Germany (both 5.7). In contrast, the highest prices were observed in Sweden (10.1), Spain (9.7), Italy and Portugal (both 9.6). 


Highest share of taxes and levies in gas price in Denmark and the Netherlands, lowest in Luxembourg and the United Kingdom

In the second half of 2018, taxes and levies made up the largest contribution to the price of gas for households in Denmark (54% of household gas price) and the Netherlands (52%). They were followed by Sweden (42%), Italy (35%) and Slovenia (30%). At the opposite end of the scale, the smallest contributions were registered in Luxembourg and the United Kingdom (both 10%), ahead of Greece (14%), Romania (16%) and Bulgaria, Czechia, Ireland and Slovakia (all 17%). At EU level, taxes and levies accounted on average for about a quarter (27%) of household gas prices in the second half of 2018.




