Wednesday, 22.05.2019, 11:12
Household energy prices in the EU increased compared with 2017
Nevertheless, the average EU household electricity price was only 0.1 EUR per 100 kWh higher than in the second half of 2015, the former peak in the last ten years. Across the EU Member States, household electricity prices in the second half of 2018 ranged from 10 EUR per 100 kWh in Bulgaria to around 30 EUR per 100 kWh in Denmark, Germany and Belgium.
Highest increase in electricity prices in Cyprus and Spain, largest falls in Latvia and Poland
Across the EU Member States, the highest increase in household electricity prices in national currency between the second half of 2017 and the second half of 2018 was registered in Cyprus (+19.6%), followed by Spain (+13.8%), the Netherlands (+9.7%), the United Kingdom (+8.6%), Ireland (+7.8%) and Estonia (+7.5%). Decreases were observed in only four countries: Latvia (-4.5%) followed by Poland (-2.5%), Germany (-1.6%) and Lithuania (-0.9%).
Half or more of the electricity price is made up of taxes and levies in Denmark, Portugal and Germany
The share of taxes and levies in total household electricity prices varied significantly between Member States, ranging from two-thirds in Denmark (64%) and over half in Portugal (55%) and Germany (54%) to only 6% in Malta. On average in the EU, taxes and levies accounted for more than a third (37%) of household electricity prices in the second half of 2018.
Highest increases in gas prices in Ireland, Bulgaria, Sweden and Romania, largest drop in Croatia
Between the second half of 2017 and the second half of 2018, household gas prices in national currency increased in twenty Member States. The highest increases were observed in Ireland (+17.3%), followed by Bulgaria (+16.5%), Sweden (+16.4%) and Romania (+16.3%). In contrast, decreases were recorded in Croatia (-2.5%), Portugal (-1.9%), Hungary (-0.4%) and Germany (-0.2%).
Highest share of taxes and levies in gas price in Denmark and the Netherlands, lowest in Luxembourg and the United Kingdom
In the second half of 2018, taxes and levies made up the largest contribution to the price of gas for households in Denmark (54% of household gas price) and the Netherlands (52%). They were followed by Sweden (42%), Italy (35%) and Slovenia (30%). At the opposite end of the scale, the smallest contributions were registered in Luxembourg and the United Kingdom (both 10%), ahead of Greece (14%), Romania (16%) and Bulgaria, Czechia, Ireland and Slovakia (all 17%). At EU level, taxes and levies accounted on average for about a quarter (27%) of household gas prices in the second half of 2018.
