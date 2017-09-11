Where does our honey come from?

Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies, Statistics

In 2018, the EU Member States imported 208 000 tonnes of natural honey (‘honey’) from non-EU Member States in 2018, worth 452 million EUR. In contrast, in 2018 just 21 000 tonnes of honey were exported by the EU Member States outside the EU, informed Eurostat.

Compared to 2013, imports of honey from outside the EU increased in weight by 25%. On the other hand, the weight of EU exports of honey to non-Member States increased by 40%.


Germany, the largest importer of honey

In 2018, 60 000 tonnes of honey were imported to Germany from non-EU Member States (29% of total extra-EU imports of honey). This makes Germany the largest EU importer of honey from non-EU countries, ahead of the United Kingdom (45 000 tonnes, 22%), followed by Belgium (22 000 tonnes, 11%), Poland (21 000 tonnes, 10%) and Spain (17 000 tonnes, 8%).


China, the main origin of imported honey

Imports of honey from non-EU countries came mainly from China (80 000 tonnes, or 39% of total extra-EU honey imports), ahead of Ukraine (41 000 tonnes, 20%), followed by Argentina (25 000 tonnes, 12%), Mexico (21 000 tonnes, 10%), and Chile (8 000 tonnes, 4%).




Hungary, Belgium and Spain, largest honey exporters

In 2018, 137 000 tonnes of honey were traded among the EU Member States. Hungary exported to other EU Member States 20 000 tonnes of honey in 2018 (14% of total intra-EU exports of honey). This makes Hungary the largest intra-EU exporter of honey, closely followed by Belgium (19 000 tonnes, 14%) and Spain (18 000 tonnes, 13%), ahead of Germany (16 000 tonnes, 12%) and Poland (15 000 tonnes, 11%).

 

This news item marks World Bee Day (20 May).




