Where does our honey come from?

In 2018, the EU Member States imported 208 000 tonnes of natural honey (‘honey’) from non-EU Member States in 2018, worth 452 million EUR. In contrast, in 2018 just 21 000 tonnes of honey were exported by the EU Member States outside the EU, informed Eurostat.

Compared to 2013, imports of honey from outside the EU increased in weight by 25%. On the other hand, the weight of EU exports of honey to non-Member States increased by 40%.





Germany, the largest importer of honey In 2018, 60 000 tonnes of honey were imported to Germany from non-EU Member States (29% of total extra-EU imports of honey). This makes Germany the largest EU importer of honey from non-EU countries, ahead of the United Kingdom (45 000 tonnes, 22%), followed by Belgium (22 000 tonnes, 11%), Poland (21 000 tonnes, 10%) and Spain (17 000 tonnes, 8%).



China, the main origin of imported honey Imports of honey from non-EU countries came mainly from China (80 000 tonnes, or 39% of total extra-EU honey imports), ahead of Ukraine (41 000 tonnes, 20%), followed by Argentina (25 000 tonnes, 12%), Mexico (21 000 tonnes, 10%), and Chile (8 000 tonnes, 4%).





