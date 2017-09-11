Analytics, Construction, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 13.05.2019, 19:07
In the 1st quarter of 2019, construction output in Latvia grew by 7.4%
Compared to the corresponding quarter of the year before, the largest output growth was registered in specialised construction activities: demolition and site preparation, building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.) (57% and 20.8%, respectively), as well as in electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities (18.2%).
Output decline was recorded in construction of civil engineering works (of 2.4%), which was affected by fall in construction of other civil engineering projects n.e.c. (water projects and other civil engineering n.e.c.) (of 60.9%).
Compared to the 4th quarter of 2018, in the 1st quarter of 2019 construction output grew by 1.8% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in construction of buildings by 6.8% and in civil engineering by 0.3 %, while specialised construction activities dropped by 12.6%.
Building permits granted3
In the 1st quarter of 2019, 661 building permit was granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of residential buildings with the total floor space of 173 thousand m2, of which 476 permits with the intended floor space of 122 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new buildings. Out of the total number, 381 permit was granted for construction of one-dwelling buildings (with intended floor space of 74 thousand m2).
In the 1st quarter of 2019, 361 building permit was granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of non-residential buildings with the total floor space of 349 thousand m2, of which 243 permits with the intended floor space of 142 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new non-residential buildings. 70 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of industrial buildings and warehouses with the total floor space of 204 thousand m2, of which 44 permits with the intended floor space of 75 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new industrial buildings and warehouses.
Construction
output changes
(as %, at constant prices)
|
|
Q1 2019,
compared to
|
Q4 2018
(seasonally adjusted)
|
Q1 2018 (calendar adjusted)
|
Total
|
1.8
|
7.4
|
Construction
of buildings
|
6.8
|
4.8
|
Civil
engineering
|
0.3
|
-2.4
|
Construction
of roads and railways (incl. bridges)
|
-1.2
|
16.7
|
Construction
of utility projects
|
11.9
|
13.1
|
Construction
of other civil engineering projects n.e.c. (water projects and other civil
engineering n.e.c.)
|
50.6
|
-60.9
|
Specialised
construction activities
|
-12.6
|
20.5
|
Demolition
and site preparation
|
-48.4
|
57.0
|
Electrical,
plumbing and other construction installation activities
|
7.4
|
18.2
|
Building
completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and
glazing, etc.)
|
-5.7
|
20.8
|
Other
specialised construction activities n.e.c.
|
-10.1
|
15.6
- 13.05.2019 Latvian company Belss signs EUR 6 mln contract with NATO Support and Procurement Agency
- 13.05.2019 Estonia: Average monthly gross income per employee increased by 6.8%
- 13.05.2019 Руководство Рижской думы оценит целесообразность RTAB и Riga.lv до конца года
- 13.05.2019 С 30 июня по 2 июля в Дзинтари пройдут пять концертов фестиваля ARTISSIMO
- 13.05.2019 Исследование: на сайтах двух из трех латвийских самоуправлений обнаружен высокий риск киберопасности
- 13.05.2019 KNAB задержало руководителя RTAB Ермоловичу
- 13.05.2019 Госконтроль: Рижское самоуправление разбазаривало средства через общества и фонды
- 13.05.2019 СГД заблокировала счета Latvijas naftas tranzīts
- 13.05.2019 KNAB проводит обыски в Рижской думе и Рижском бюро по развитию туризма
- 13.05.2019 Officials of Riga Tourism Development Bureau to be probed for embezzlement, fraud other offenses