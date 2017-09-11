Analytics, Construction, Latvia, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Monday, 13.05.2019, 19:07

In the 1st quarter of 2019, construction output in Latvia grew by 7.4%

Madara Liepiņa, Industrial and Construction Statistics Section, 13.05.2019.Print version
The latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, in the 1st quarter of 2019 construction output1 increased by 7.4 % (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Construction output rise was observed in construction of buildings (of 4.8%) and specialised construction activities (20.5%), but civil engineering experienced a drop (of 2.4%).

Compared to the corresponding quarter of the year before, the largest output growth was registered in specialised construction activities: demolition and site preparation, building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.) (57% and 20.8%, respectively), as well as in electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities (18.2%).


Output decline was recorded in construction of civil engineering works (of 2.4%), which was affected by fall in construction of other civil engineering projects n.e.c. (water projects and other civil engineering n.e.c.) (of 60.9%).


Compared to the 4th quarter of 2018, in the 1st quarter of 2019 construction output grew by 1.8% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in construction of buildings by 6.8% and in civil engineering by 0.3 %, while specialised construction activities dropped by 12.6%.




Building permits granted3

In the 1st quarter of 2019, 661 building permit was granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of residential buildings with the total floor space of 173 thousand m2, of which 476 permits with the intended floor space of 122 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new buildings. Out of the total number, 381 permit was granted for construction of one-dwelling buildings (with intended floor space of 74 thousand m2).


In the 1st quarter of 2019, 361 building permit was granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of non-residential buildings with the total floor space of 349 thousand m2, of which 243 permits with the intended floor space of 142 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new non-residential buildings. 70 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of industrial buildings and warehouses with the total floor space of 204 thousand m2, of which 44 permits with the intended floor space of 75 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new industrial buildings and warehouses.


Construction output changes
(as %, at constant prices)

 

Q1 2019, compared to

Q4 2018 (seasonally adjusted)

Q1 2018 (calendar adjusted)

Total

1.8

7.4

Construction of buildings

6.8

4.8

Civil engineering

0.3

-2.4

Construction of roads and railways (incl. bridges)

-1.2

16.7

Construction of utility projects

11.9

13.1

Construction of other civil engineering projects n.e.c. (water projects and other civil engineering n.e.c.)

50.6

-60.9

Specialised construction activities

-12.6

20.5

Demolition and site preparation

-48.4

57.0

Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities

7.4

18.2

Building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.)

-5.7

20.8

Other specialised construction activities n.e.c.

-10.1

15.6




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 