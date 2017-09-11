In the 1st quarter of 2019, construction output in Latvia grew by 7.4%

Madara Liepiņa, Industrial and Construction Statistics Section, 13.05.2019.



The latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, in the 1st quarter of 2019 construction output1 increased by 7.4 % (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Construction output rise was observed in construction of buildings (of 4.8%) and specialised construction activities (20.5%), but civil engineering experienced a drop (of 2.4%).

Compared to the corresponding quarter of the year before, the largest output growth was registered in specialised construction activities: demolition and site preparation, building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.) (57% and 20.8%, respectively), as well as in electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities (18.2%).

Output decline was recorded in construction of civil engineering works (of 2.4%), which was affected by fall in construction of other civil engineering projects n.e.c. (water projects and other civil engineering n.e.c.) (of 60.9%).

Compared to the 4th quarter of 2018, in the 1st quarter of 2019 construction output grew by 1.8% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in construction of buildings by 6.8% and in civil engineering by 0.3 %, while specialised construction activities dropped by 12.6%.





