Can you afford to pay all your bills?

In 2018, 6.2 % of the population or around 31 million people in the European Union (EU) were severely materially deprived, informed Eurostat.

This means that they cannot afford at least four of the following items, which are considered by most people to be desirable or necessary to lead an adequate life: pay their bills on time; keep their home adequately warm; face unexpected expenses; eat meat (or fish or the vegetarian equivalent) regularly; take a one week holiday away from home; a TV; a washing machine; a car; a telephone.





The 2018 data reflect the continued downward trend in the proportion of people severely materially deprived in the EU since the peak of 9.9% in 2012.













Single adult households are most affected. The rate of severe material deprivation for households with only one adult is 9.1% if the household has no dependent children. It stands at 13.2% for a household comprised of a single adult with children. For households where two or more adults are present, the rates are significantly lower: 4.4% without children and 5.7% with children.