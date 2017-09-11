Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Society, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 09.05.2019, 17:20
Can you afford to pay all your bills?
This means that they cannot afford at least four of the following items, which are considered by most people to be desirable or necessary to lead an adequate life: pay their bills on time; keep their home adequately warm; face unexpected expenses; eat meat (or fish or the vegetarian equivalent) regularly; take a one week holiday away from home; a TV; a washing machine; a car; a telephone.
The 2018 data reflect the continued downward trend in the proportion of people severely materially deprived in the EU since the peak of 9.9% in 2012.
Single adult households are most affected. The rate of severe material deprivation for households with only one adult is 9.1% if the household has no dependent children. It stands at 13.2% for a household comprised of a single adult with children. For households where two or more adults are present, the rates are significantly lower: 4.4% without children and 5.7% with children.
Overall decrease in severe material deprivation
On average the severe material deprivation rate in the EU decreased by 0.4 percentage points (pp) in 2018, from 6.6% in 2017. Similarly, in most of the countries for which 2018 data are available, the severe material deprivation rate decreased compared with 2017. The exceptions are Finland, where it increased by 0.7 pp, from 2.1% in 2017 to 2.8% in 2018; France, where it increased by 0.6 pp, from 4.1% in 2017 to 4.7% in 2018; the United Kingdom, where it increased by 0.5 pp, from 4.1% in 2017 to 4.6% in 2018; and Denmark, where it increased by 0.3 pp, from 3.1% in 2017 to 3.4 % in 2018. The largest decreases were registered in Bulgaria (from 30.0% in 2017 to 20.9% in 2018, or -9.1 pp), followed by Greece (from 21.1% to 16.7%, or -4.4 pp) and Hungary (from 14.5% to 10.1%, or -4.4 pp).
Highest rate of severe material deprivation in Bulgaria and Greece
Across EU Member States, Bulgaria (20.9%), Romania (16.8%) and Greece (16.7%) registered the highest shares of severe material deprivation. In contrast, the severe material deprivation rates were below 2.5% in Sweden (1.1% in 2017), Luxembourg (1.2% in 2017) and the Netherlands (2.4%).
- 09.05.2019 Электрификацию Latvijas dzelzcels пустят по другим рельсам
- 09.05.2019 Три пассажира московских авиарейсов не задекларировали наличные на общую сумму 703 тыс. евро
- 09.05.2019 Latvia records steepest increase of CO2 emissions among EU member states in 2018 - Eurostat
- 09.05.2019 Банки отказываются кредитовать региональные проекты норвежской Baltic Sea Properties
- 09.05.2019 Eurostat: в Латвии в 2018 году зафиксирован крупнейший в ЕС прирост выбросов диоксида углерода
- 09.05.2019 Рынок медиа-рекламы в Эстонии в 2018 году вырос на 3,1%
- 09.05.2019 Nordic and Baltic bank supervisors set up panel for prevention of financial crimes
- 09.05.2019 Danish prosecutors charge 10 former Danske managers over Estonia case
- 09.05.2019 Electricity price in Estonia up 5.19% in April
- 09.05.2019 Finnish police to enforce traffic fines for Estonian drivers