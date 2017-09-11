Estonia: Imprisoned persons number 2,523

The number of people kept in jail as convicts or in custody during a pretrial investigation in Estonia was 2,523 at the beginning of this week, informed LETA/BNS.

Convicts numbered 1,994 and people in custody, 529, figures available from the Justice Ministry show.





There were also 154 people held in an open prison and 4,192 people under probation supervision as on Monday.





The the beginning of April, imprisoned persons numbered 2,544, of whom 2,009 were convicted persons and 535 people in custody.





In March 2014, the number of people held in Estonian prisons for the first time fell below 3,000 since the country regained its independence. A decade ago Estonia's prison population numbered 4,576.