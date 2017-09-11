Analytics, Estonia, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 08.05.2019, 07:44
Estonia: Imprisoned persons number 2,523
BC, Tallinn, 08.05.2019.Print version
The number of people kept in jail as convicts or in custody during a pretrial investigation in Estonia was 2,523 at the beginning of this week, informed LETA/BNS.
Convicts numbered 1,994 and people in custody, 529, figures
available from the Justice Ministry show.
There were also 154 people held in an open prison and
4,192 people under probation supervision as on Monday.
The the beginning of April, imprisoned persons numbered
2,544, of whom 2,009 were convicted persons and 535 people in custody.
In March 2014, the number of people held in Estonian prisons
for the first time fell below 3,000 since the country regained its
independence. A decade ago Estonia's prison population numbered 4,576.
Other articles:
- 08.05.2019 European Commission keeps Latvia’s economic growth forecast at 3.1% this year
- 08.05.2019 Electricity prices in Lithuania rise 9% in April - Energijos Tiekimas
- 08.05.2019 Estonia: Elron's net loss deepens by 1/3 on year to EUR 5.2 mln in 2018
- 08.05.2019 Estonia, Sweden have a lot to learn from each other on cyber issues
- 08.05.2019 European Commission raises Estonia's economic growth outlook to 2.8%
- 08.05.2019 Estonian cbank's reserve expanded by EUR 1.9 mln in April
- 08.05.2019 EU commission keeps Lithuania's growth forecasts unchanged
- 08.05.2019 Sales of Latvian drug wholesalers up 2.8% in Q1
- 08.05.2019 Lithuania's jobless rate edges down to 8.3% in April
- 07.05.2019 Survey: Estonia most attractive Central, Eastern European country to investors