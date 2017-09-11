Steady manufacturing output growth in March

Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to March 2018, in March 2019 industrial production output1 increased by 1.5 % (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). In mining and quarrying industrial production output rose by 18 %, in manufacturing by 4.7%, while in electricity and gas supply there was a decrease of 9.6%.

The most notable rise in manufacturing was recorded in repair and installation of machinery and equipment (of 26.7%), manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (21.4%), and manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (17.4%), while decline was registered in manufacture of paper and paper products (of 11.2%) and manufacture of furniture (10.6%).





Compared to February 2019, in March 2019 industrial production output grew by 0.7%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Of which rise in electricity and gas supply constituted 7.1%, whereas in manufacture and in mining and quarrying there was a reduction of 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively.