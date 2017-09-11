Analytics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 07.05.2019, 21:01
Steady manufacturing output growth in March
Mārīte Baranova, Industrial and Construction Statistics Section, 07.05.2019.Print version
Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to March 2018, in March 2019 industrial production output1 increased by 1.5 % (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). In mining and quarrying industrial production output rose by 18 %, in manufacturing by 4.7%, while in electricity and gas supply there was a decrease of 9.6%.
The most notable rise in manufacturing was recorded in repair and installation of machinery and equipment (of 26.7%), manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (21.4%), and manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (17.4%), while decline was registered in manufacture of paper and paper products (of 11.2%) and manufacture of furniture (10.6%).
Compared to February 2019, in March 2019 industrial production output grew by 0.7%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Of which rise in electricity and gas supply constituted 7.1%, whereas in manufacture and in mining and quarrying there was a reduction of 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively.
