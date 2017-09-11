Analytics, Construction, Lithuania, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 29.04.2019, 17:23
Changes in construction input prices in Lithuania
The greatest influence on the overall price change was made by an increase in average gross hourly earnings (0.5%) and by an increase in prices of construction materials and products (0.4%).
As regards construction materials and products, the largest increase in prices was observed for pipes and general building materials (1% each), while decrease – insulation materials (0.6%).
As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over the month was observed for construction of civil engineering units – 0.7%.
Fig.1. Changes in construction input prices over the month
Compared to the previous month
%
Over the year (March 2019, against March 2018), construction input prices increased by 4.5%. This was determined by an 11.3% increase in wages and salaries, a 2.3% increase in prices of construction materials and products, and a 1.2% increase in hourly labour costs on operation of construction machines and mechanisms.
As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over a year was observed for the construction of residential buildings – 4.9%. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 5.6%.
Compared to the respective month of the previous year
Table 1. Changes in construction input prices by type of
structure
%
|
Types of structures according to CC1
|
Relative share (weight) of the construction work carried
out by type of structure in the total value of new construction
|
Price growth, drop (−), March 2019, against
|
February 2019
|
2018
|
December
|
March
|
All structures
|
100.0
|
0.4
|
–0.7
|
4.5
|
Residential buildings
|
16.9
|
0.2
|
–1.2
|
4.9
|
Non-residential buildings
|
38.0
|
0.2
|
–0.6
|
4.3
|
Administrative
|
7.7
|
0.2
|
–0.9
|
4.7
|
Industrial
|
20.2
|
0.2
|
–0.7
|
3.9
|
Trade
|
10.1
|
0.2
|
–0.2
|
4.6
|
Civil engineering units
|
45.1
|
0.7
|
–0.5
|
4.6
|
Utility infrastructure (except for wastewater pipelines)
|
27.1
|
0.7
|
–1.2
|
4.6
|
Wastewater pipelines
|
4.6
|
0.3
|
–0.5
|
5.5
|
Roads and streets
|
13.4
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
4.3
|
Renovation of buildings
|
x
|
0.2
|
–1.2
|
5.6
x – the indicator is not calculated in such expression
Table 2. Changes in prices for the main construction
input component groups
%
|
Construction input component groups
|
Relative share (weight) of construction input component
groups in the total value of construction
|
Price growth, drop (−), March 2019, against
|
February 2019
|
2018
|
December
|
March
|
Total construction costs
|
100.0
|
0.4
|
–0.7
|
4.5
|
Materials and products
|
59.6
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
2.3
|
Operation of machines and mechanisms
|
6.3
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
1.2
|
Wages and salaries and overheads
|
34.1
|
0.4
|
–3.2
|
9.4
|
Wages and salaries
|
29.7
|
0.5
|
–3.5
|
11.3
|
Overheads
|
4.4
|
–0.8
|
–0.7
|
–1.5
______________________________________
1 Classification of types of Construction – CC
- 29.04.2019 In March, construction costs increased by 0.2%
- 29.04.2019 In March, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased in Estonia
- 29.04.2019 Литва рассматривает возможность создания статуса э.резидента для иностранцев
- 29.04.2019 Lithuania mulls offering e-resident status to foreigners
- 26.04.2019 Hemp stalk processing facility opens in central Lithuania
- 26.04.2019 В 2018 году Латвию посетило на 0,6% больше иностранных туристов
- 26.04.2019 Estonian residents did more online shopping than before
- 26.04.2019 В Кедайняй открылась фабрика по производству конопляного волокна
- 26.04.2019 Employment rate of people aged 20 to 64 in the EU reached a new peak at 73.2% in 2018
- 26.04.2019 Female students under-represented in ICT