Analytics, Construction, Lithuania, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Monday, 29.04.2019, 17:23

Changes in construction input prices in Lithuania

Nijolė Grigaravičienė, Chief Specialist, Price Statistics Division, 29.04.2019.Print version
In March 2019, against February, construction input prices increased by 0.4%.

The greatest influence on the overall price change was made by an increase in average gross hourly earnings (0.5%) and by an increase in prices of construction materials and products (0.4%).


As regards construction materials and products, the largest increase in prices was observed for pipes and general building materials (1% each), while decrease – insulation materials (0.6%).

As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over the month was observed for construction of civil engineering units – 0.7%.

Fig.1. Changes in construction input prices over the month
Compared to the previous month

%




  • Over the year (March 2019, against March 2018), construction input prices increased by 4.5%. This was determined by an 11.3% increase in wages and salaries, a 2.3% increase in prices of construction materials and products, and a 1.2% increase in hourly labour costs on operation of construction machines and mechanisms.


  • As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over a year was observed for the construction of residential buildings – 4.9%. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 5.6%.


Fig.2. Changes in construction input prices over the year
Compared to the respective month of the previous year



Table 1. Changes in construction input prices by type of structure
%

Types of structures according to CC1

Relative share (weight) of the construction work carried out by type of structure in the total value of new construction

Price growth, drop (−), March 2019, against

February 2019

2018

December

March

All structures

100.0

0.4

–0.7

4.5

Residential buildings

16.9

0.2

–1.2

4.9

Non-residential buildings

38.0

0.2

–0.6

4.3

Administrative

7.7

0.2

–0.9

4.7

Industrial

20.2

0.2

–0.7

3.9

Trade

10.1

0.2

–0.2

4.6

Civil engineering units

45.1

0.7

–0.5

4.6

Utility infrastructure (except for wastewater pipelines)

27.1

0.7

–1.2

4.6

Wastewater pipelines

4.6

0.3

–0.5

5.5

Roads and streets

13.4

0.6

0.8

4.3

Renovation of buildings

x

0.2

–1.2

5.6

x – the indicator is not calculated in such expression

 

Table 2. Changes in prices for the main construction input component groups
%

Construction input component groups

Relative share (weight) of construction input component groups in the total value of construction

Price growth, drop (−), March 2019, against

February 2019

2018

December

March

Total construction costs

100.0

0.4

–0.7

4.5

Materials and products

59.6

0.4

0.7

2.3

Operation of machines and mechanisms

6.3

0.2

0.4

1.2

Wages and salaries and overheads

34.1

0.4

–3.2

9.4

Wages and salaries

29.7

0.5

–3.5

11.3

Overheads

4.4

–0.8

–0.7

–1.5

______________________________________
Classification of types of Construction – CC

 

 







Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 