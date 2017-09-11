Changes in construction input prices in Lithuania

In March 2019, against February, construction input prices increased by 0.4%.

The greatest influence on the overall price change was made by an increase in average gross hourly earnings (0.5%) and by an increase in prices of construction materials and products (0.4%).



As regards construction materials and products, the largest increase in prices was observed for pipes and general building materials (1% each), while decrease – insulation materials (0.6%).



As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over the month was observed for construction of civil engineering units – 0.7%.





Fig.1. Changes in construction input prices over the month

Compared to the previous month %





Over the year (March 2019, against March 2018), construction input prices increased by 4.5%. This was determined by an 11.3% increase in wages and salaries, a 2.3% increase in prices of construction materials and products, and a 1.2% increase in hourly labour costs on operation of construction machines and mechanisms.





As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over a year was observed for the construction of residential buildings – 4.9%. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 5.6%.



Fig.2. Changes in construction input prices over the year

Compared to the respective month of the previous year













Table 1. Changes in construction input prices by type of structure

% Types of structures according to CC1 Relative share (weight) of the construction work carried out by type of structure in the total value of new construction Price growth, drop (−), March 2019, against February 2019 2018 December March All structures 100.0 0.4 –0.7 4.5 Residential buildings 16.9 0.2 –1.2 4.9 Non-residential buildings 38.0 0.2 –0.6 4.3 Administrative 7.7 0.2 –0.9 4.7 Industrial 20.2 0.2 –0.7 3.9 Trade 10.1 0.2 –0.2 4.6 Civil engineering units 45.1 0.7 –0.5 4.6 Utility infrastructure (except for wastewater pipelines) 27.1 0.7 –1.2 4.6 Wastewater pipelines 4.6 0.3 –0.5 5.5 Roads and streets 13.4 0.6 0.8 4.3 Renovation of buildings x 0.2 –1.2 5.6 x – the indicator is not calculated in such expression Table 2. Changes in prices for the main construction input component groups

% Construction input component groups Relative share (weight) of construction input component groups in the total value of construction Price growth, drop (−), March 2019, against February 2019 2018 December March Total construction costs 100.0 0.4 –0.7 4.5 Materials and products 59.6 0.4 0.7 2.3 Operation of machines and mechanisms 6.3 0.2 0.4 1.2 Wages and salaries and overheads 34.1 0.4 –3.2 9.4 Wages and salaries 29.7 0.5 –3.5 11.3 Overheads 4.4 –0.8 –0.7 –1.5 ______________________________________

1 Classification of types of Construction – CC











