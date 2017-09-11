Analytics, Estonia, Real Estate, Statistics
In March, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased
In March 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 603.6 mln euros.
The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased 9% compared to March 2018. Turnover increased in most economic activities, except in stores selling via mail order or the internet, where turnover was smaller than in March of the previous year. Turnover increased the most in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale), with sales increasing 17% year on year. A higher than average increase in turnover occurred also in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear (15% growth), in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (13% growth) and in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. (11% growth).
The turnover of grocery stores increased by 1% and the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel by 7% compared to March of the previous year.
Compared to February, in March, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 14%.
According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the growth was 1%. In the three months of 2019 (January–March), the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
