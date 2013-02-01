In april 2019, consumer confidence indicator in Lithuania decreased by 1 percentage point

Statistics Lithuania informs that in April 2019, the consumer confidence indicator stood at 5, and compared to March, decreased by 1 percentage point.

Compared to March, the residents’ expectations for the changes in the household’s financial situation were more optimistic, while their opinion about changes in the household’s financial situation over the last 12 months deteriorated, and they intended to spend a little less on the larger purchases.





Table 1. Changes in the consumer confidence indicator and its components

Balance

April 2019 March 2019 April

2018 January 2013–April 2019 average Largest since January 2013 Smallest since January 2013 Consumer confidence indicator 5 6 0 −3.3 6

(2019-03) −11

(2014-09) Changes in the household’s financial situation over the last 12 months 2 4 −7 −11.3 4

(2019-03) −23

(2016-05) Changes in the household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months 10 8 5 −0.1 10

(2019-04) −12

(2014-09) Changes in the country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months 10 10 5 −0.8 10

(2019-03/04) −19

(2014-09) Change in the amount of money intended for larger purchases (furniture, household appliances) in the coming 12 months, compared to that spent over the last 12 month −1 2 −2 −1.1 7

(2018-11) −9

(2013-02)

In April, the residents’ opinion about changes in the household’s financial situation over the last 12 months was worse than in March: improvement was indicated by 26, deterioration – 21% (in March, 28 and 19% respectively).





The residents’ expectations for the household’s financial situation were slightly more optimistic: the proportion of those expecting improvement in the coming 12 months grew from 25% to 27%, as in March, 9% expected deterioration.





In April, 24% of population intended to spend more on such purchases as furniture or household appliances in the coming 12 months, compared to the last 12 months, 19% – expected to spend less (in March, 26 and 18% respectively).

Consumer confidence indicator in urban and rural areas





The consumer confidence indicators in urban and rural areas differed by 1 percentage point: in urban areas, the consumer confidence indicator stood at 5, in rural areas – at 6. Compared to the previous month, the consumer confidence indicator in urban areas decreased by 1 percentage point, in rural areas – increased by 1 percentage point.





Opinion of both urban and rural population about changes in the household’s financial situation over the last 12 months slightly deteriorated, and they intended to spend slightly less on the larger purchases than over in the last 12 months.





Expectations of the rural population for changes in the household’s financial situation were more optimistic than a month ago: the percentage of those expecting improvement in the coming 12 months grew from 25 to 31%.

Consumer confidence indicator, against the same period of the previous year





Over the year (April 2019, against April 2018), the consumer confidence indicator increased by 5 percentage points. The increase in the consumer confidence indicator was determined by more positive expectations for all its components, and the assessment of the changes in the household’s financial situation in the last 12 months had the biggest influence. Compared to the previous year, the proportion of population indicating improvement in the household’s financial situation over the last 12 month increased from 21% to 26%, while deterioration – decreased from 29% to 21%.





The proportion of population expecting improvement in the country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months grew from 32% to 36%.





Over the year, the proportion of population expecting deterioration in the household’s financial situation decreased from 15% to 9%, while 27% expected improvement (a year ago, 26%).

Assessment of changes in the last 12 months and the current situation





In April, 34% of population stated that the country’s economic situation improved, 12% – that it deteriorated in the last 12 months (in March, 36% and 22% respectively).





As regards current financial situation of the family, in April, 46% of population stated that they made some savings, 7% of population indicated living on savings or borrowings, 46% of population stated they did not make any savings (in March, 48,6% and 46% respectively).

44% of population expected to make at least some savings in the coming 12 months, 21% – did not expect to make any savings (in March, 47% and 16% respectively).



The annex to the news release contains information on changes in the consumer confidence indicator and its components (answers to questions used to compile the indicator). Respective information on other EU countries is available on the European Commission’s website .



The consumer opinion survey is conducted on the 1st–15th days of each month by interviewing 1 200 individuals randomly sampled from the Population Register of the Republic of Lithuania.



The survey is partially funded by the EU.

















Table 1. Consumer confidence indicator

Balance





2018 2019 IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I II III IV Total population 0 1 0 2 2 2 –1 2 –1 5 5 6 5 Female –1 0 –1 0 0 0 –3 1 –2 4 4 5 4 Male 2 4 1 5 3 4 2 3 1 5 6 7 7 Urban population –1 2 1 2 2 3 0 2 0 5 5 6 5 Rural population 2 1 –2 2 0 0 –2 2 –1 4 4 5 6

Table 2. Opinion of the population about changes in the household’s financial situation in the last 12 months

%





2018 2019 IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I II III IV Opinion of the population about the household’s financial situation, compared to the situation 12 months ago: significantly improved 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 slightly improved 20 20 20 20 18 20 18 20 19 22 24 27 25 remained unchanged 49 50 48 52 54 52 53 53 55 54 52 53 52 slightly deteriorated 23 24 25 23 23 23 23 21 22 18 18 16 18 significantly deteriorated 6 5 6 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 3 3 Balance –7 –6 –8 –5 –5 –5 –7 –4 –4 0 1 4 2

Table 3. Opinion of the population about changes in the household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months

%





2018 2019 IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I II III IV Household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months will: significantly improve 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 slightly improve 26 24 22 20 21 24 21 21 19 26 26 24 26 remain unchanged 55 57 58 58 60 58 59 59 59 54 55 58 57 slightly deteriorate 13 12 13 13 10 11 12 12 13 9 9 8 8 significantly deteriorate 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 Balance 5 5 3 3 4 5 3 4 1 8 8 8 10

Table 4. Opinion of the population about changes in the country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months

%





2018 2019 IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I II III IV Country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months will: significantly improve 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 slightly improve 32 30 28 30 30 31 26 27 24 31 33 33 35 remain unchanged 43 45 47 46 46 45 47 44 46 45 43 47 44 slightly deteriorate 17 17 17 17 17 16 19 21 22 16 14 11 13 significantly deteriorate 3 4 3 2 2 4 4 4 3 2 2 2 1 Balance 5 3 2 5 5 4 0 0 –2 6 8 10 10

Table 5. Intention of the population to spend money on larger purchases (furniture, household appliances, etc.) in the coming 12 months

%





2018 2019 IV V VI VII VIII IX X XI XII I II III IV Amount of money intended for larger purchases in the coming 12 months, compared to that spent over the last 12 month Significantly larger 3 4 5 7 5 4 4 6 4 4 6 5 4 Slightly larger 22 21 19 24 22 21 20 24 23 23 18 21 20 The same 47 52 51 47 50 54 53 51 49 51 51 50 50 Slightly smaller 8 7 9 7 8 8 9 8 8 9 9 9 9 Significantly smaller 12 8 8 9 10 7 9 6 9 7 8 9 10 Balance –2 3 2 6 3 3 1 7 3 4 3 2 –1







