In april 2019, consumer confidence indicator in Lithuania decreased by 1 percentage point

Vida Stoškutė Chief Specialist, Standard of Living and Employment Statistics Division, 26.04.2019.Print version
Statistics Lithuania informs that in April 2019, the consumer confidence indicator stood at 5, and compared to March, decreased by 1 percentage point.

Compared to March, the residents’ expectations for the changes in the household’s financial situation were more optimistic, while their opinion about changes in the household’s financial situation over the last 12 months deteriorated, and they intended to spend a little less on the larger purchases.


Table 1. Changes in the consumer confidence indicator and its components
Balance

 

April 2019

March 2019

April
2018

January 2013–April 2019 average

Largest since January 2013

Smallest since January 2013

Consumer confidence indicator

5

6

0

−3.3

6
(2019-03)

−11
(2014-09)

Changes in the household’s financial situation over the last 12 months

2

4

−7

−11.3

4
(2019-03)

−23
(2016-05)

Changes in the household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months

10

8

5

−0.1

10
(2019-04)

−12
(2014-09)

Changes in the country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months

10

10

5

−0.8

10
(2019-03/04)

−19
(2014-09)

Change in the amount of money intended for larger purchases (furniture, household appliances) in the coming 12 months, compared to that spent over the last 12 month

−1

2

−2

−1.1

7
(2018-11)

−9
(2013-02)

 

In April, the residents’ opinion about changes in the household’s financial situation over the last 12 months was worse than in March: improvement was indicated by 26, deterioration – 21% (in March, 28 and 19% respectively).


The residents’ expectations for the household’s financial situation were slightly more optimistic: the proportion of those expecting improvement in the coming 12 months grew from 25% to 27%, as in March, 9% expected deterioration.


In April, 24% of population intended to spend more on such purchases as furniture or household appliances in the coming 12 months, compared to the last 12 months, 19% – expected to spend less (in March, 26 and 18% respectively).

 

Consumer confidence indicator in urban and rural areas


The consumer confidence indicators in urban and rural areas differed by 1 percentage point: in urban areas, the consumer confidence indicator stood at 5, in rural areas – at 6. Compared to the previous month, the consumer confidence indicator in urban areas decreased by 1 percentage point, in rural areas – increased by 1 percentage point.


Opinion of both urban and rural population about changes in the household’s financial situation over the last 12 months slightly deteriorated, and they intended to spend slightly less on the larger purchases than over in the last 12 months.


Expectations of the rural population for changes in the household’s financial situation were more optimistic than a month ago: the percentage of those expecting improvement in the coming 12 months grew from 25 to 31%.

 

Consumer confidence indicator, against the same period of the previous year


Over the year (April 2019, against April 2018), the consumer confidence indicator increased by 5 percentage points. The increase in the consumer confidence indicator was determined by more positive expectations for all its components, and the assessment of the changes in the household’s financial situation in the last 12 months had the biggest influence. Compared to the previous year, the proportion of population indicating improvement in the household’s financial situation over the last 12 month increased from 21% to 26%, while deterioration – decreased from 29% to 21%.


The proportion of population expecting improvement in the country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months grew from 32% to 36%.


Over the year, the proportion of population expecting deterioration in the household’s financial situation decreased from 15% to 9%, while 27% expected improvement (a year ago, 26%).

 

Assessment of changes in the last 12 months and the current situation


In April, 34% of population stated that the country’s economic situation improved, 12% – that it deteriorated in the last 12 months (in March, 36% and 22% respectively).


As regards current financial situation of the family, in April, 46% of population stated that they made some savings, 7% of population indicated living on savings or borrowings, 46% of population stated they did not make any savings (in March, 48,6% and 46% respectively).

44% of population expected to make at least some savings in the coming 12 months, 21% – did not expect to make any savings (in March, 47% and 16% respectively).


The annex to the news release contains information on changes in the consumer confidence indicator and its components (answers to questions used to compile the indicator). Respective information on other EU countries is available on the European Commission’s website.


The consumer opinion survey is conducted on the 1st–15th days of each month by interviewing 1 200 individuals randomly sampled from the Population Register of the Republic of Lithuania.


The survey is partially funded by the EU.





Table 1. Consumer confidence indicator
Balance


 

2018

2019

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

XI

XII

I

II

III

IV

Total population

0

1

0

2

2

2

–1

2

–1

5

5

6

5

Female

–1

0

–1

0

0

0

–3

1

–2

4

4

5

4

Male

2

4

1

5

3

4

2

3

1

5

6

7

7

Urban population

–1

2

1

2

2

3

0

2

0

5

5

6

5

Rural population

2

1

–2

2

0

0

–2

2

–1

4

4

5

6

 

Table 2. Opinion of the population about changes in the household’s financial situation in the last 12 months
%


 

2018

2019

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

XI

XII

I

II

III

IV

Opinion of the population about the household’s financial situation, compared to the situation 12 months ago:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

significantly improved

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

slightly improved

20

20

20

20

18

20

18

20

19

22

24

27

25

remained unchanged

49

50

48

52

54

52

53

53

55

54

52

53

52

slightly deteriorated

23

24

25

23

23

23

23

21

22

18

18

16

18

significantly deteriorated

6

5

6

4

4

4

5

4

3

4

3

3

3

Balance

–7

–6

–8

–5

–5

–5

–7

–4

–4

0

1

4

2

 

Table 3. Opinion of the population about changes in the household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months
%


 

2018

2019

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

XI

XII

I

II

III

IV

Household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months will:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

significantly improve

0

1

1

1

1

0

0

1

0

1

0

1

1

slightly improve

26

24

22

20

21

24

21

21

19

26

26

24

26

remain unchanged

55

57

58

58

60

58

59

59

59

54

55

58

57

slightly deteriorate

13

12

13

13

10

11

12

12

13

9

9

8

8

significantly deteriorate

2

2

2

1

2

1

2

1

2

1

1

1

1

Balance

5

5

3

3

4

5

3

4

1

8

8

8

10

 

Table 4. Opinion of the population about changes in the country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months
%


 

2018

2019

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

XI

XII

I

II

III

IV

Country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months will:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

significantly improve

0

0

0

1

0

0

1

0

0

0

1

1

1

slightly improve

32

30

28

30

30

31

26

27

24

31

33

33

35

remain unchanged

43

45

47

46

46

45

47

44

46

45

43

47

44

slightly deteriorate

17

17

17

17

17

16

19

21

22

16

14

11

13

significantly deteriorate

3

4

3

2

2

4

4

4

3

2

2

2

1

Balance

5

3

2

5

5

4

0

0

–2

6

8

10

10

 

Table 5. Intention of the population to spend money on larger purchases (furniture, household appliances, etc.) in the coming 12 months
%


 

2018

2019

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

XI

XII

I

II

III

IV

Amount of money intended for larger purchases in the coming 12 months, compared to that spent over the last 12 month

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Significantly larger

3

4

5

7

5

4

4

6

4

4

6

5

4

Slightly larger

22

21

19

24

22

21

20

24

23

23

18

21

20

The same

47

52

51

47

50

54

53

51

49

51

51

50

50

Slightly smaller

8

7

9

7

8

8

9

8

8

9

9

9

9

Significantly smaller

12

8

8

9

10

7

9

6

9

7

8

9

10

Balance

–2

3

2

6

3

3

1

7

3

4

3

2

–1






