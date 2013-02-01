Analytics, Economics, Lithuania, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 26.04.2019, 14:29
In april 2019, consumer confidence indicator in Lithuania decreased by 1 percentage point
Compared to March, the residents’ expectations for the
changes in the household’s financial situation were more optimistic, while
their opinion about changes in the household’s financial situation over the
last 12 months deteriorated, and they intended to spend a little less on the
larger purchases.
Table 1. Changes in the consumer confidence indicator and
its components
Balance
|
|
April 2019
|
March 2019
|
April
|
January 2013–April 2019 average
|
Largest since January 2013
|
Smallest since January 2013
|
Consumer confidence indicator
|
5
|
6
|
0
|
−3.3
|
6
|
−11
|
Changes in the household’s financial situation over the
last 12 months
|
2
|
4
|
−7
|
−11.3
|
4
|
−23
|
Changes in the household’s financial situation in the
coming 12 months
|
10
|
8
|
5
|
−0.1
|
10
|
−12
|
Changes in the country’s economic situation in the coming
12 months
|
10
|
10
|
5
|
−0.8
|
10
|
−19
|
Change in the amount of money intended for larger
purchases (furniture, household appliances) in the coming 12 months, compared
to that spent over the last 12 month
|
−1
|
2
|
−2
|
−1.1
|
7
|
−9
In April, the residents’ opinion about changes in the household’s financial situation over the last 12 months was worse than in March: improvement was indicated by 26, deterioration – 21% (in March, 28 and 19% respectively).
The residents’ expectations for the household’s financial
situation were slightly more optimistic: the proportion of those expecting
improvement in the coming 12 months grew from 25% to 27%, as in March, 9%
expected deterioration.
In April, 24% of population intended to spend more on such
purchases as furniture or household appliances in the coming 12 months,
compared to the last 12 months, 19% – expected to spend less (in March, 26 and
18% respectively).
Consumer confidence indicator in urban and rural areas
The consumer confidence indicators in urban and rural areas
differed by 1 percentage point: in urban areas, the consumer confidence
indicator stood at 5, in rural areas – at 6. Compared to the previous month,
the consumer confidence indicator in urban areas decreased by 1 percentage
point, in rural areas – increased by 1 percentage point.
Opinion of both urban and rural population about changes in
the household’s financial situation over the last 12 months slightly
deteriorated, and they intended to spend slightly less on the larger purchases
than over in the last 12 months.
Expectations of the rural population for changes in the
household’s financial situation were more optimistic than a month ago: the percentage
of those expecting improvement in the coming 12 months grew from 25 to 31%.
Consumer confidence indicator, against the same period of
the previous year
Over the year (April 2019,
against April 2018), the consumer confidence indicator increased by 5 percentage
points. The increase in the consumer confidence indicator was determined by
more positive expectations for all its components, and the assessment of the
changes in the household’s financial situation in the last 12 months had the
biggest influence. Compared to the previous year, the proportion of population
indicating improvement in the household’s financial situation over the last 12
month increased from 21% to 26%, while deterioration – decreased from 29% to 21%.
The proportion of population
expecting improvement in the country’s economic situation in the coming 12
months grew from 32% to 36%.
Over the year, the proportion of
population expecting deterioration in the household’s financial situation
decreased from 15% to 9%, while 27% expected improvement (a year ago, 26%).
Assessment of changes in the
last 12 months and the current situation
In April, 34% of population
stated that the country’s economic situation improved, 12% – that it
deteriorated in the last 12 months (in March, 36% and 22% respectively).
As regards current financial
situation of the family, in April, 46% of population stated that they made some
savings, 7% of population indicated living on savings or borrowings, 46% of
population stated they did not make any savings (in March, 48,6% and 46%
respectively).
44% of population expected to
make at least some savings in the coming 12 months, 21% – did not expect to
make any savings (in March, 47% and 16% respectively).
The annex to the news release contains information on changes in the consumer confidence indicator and its components (answers to questions used to compile the indicator). Respective information on other EU countries is available on the European Commission’s website.
The consumer opinion survey is conducted on the 1st–15th days of each month by interviewing 1 200 individuals randomly sampled from the Population Register of the Republic of Lithuania.
The survey is partially funded by the EU.
Table 1. Consumer confidence indicator
Balance
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
IV
|
V
|
VI
|
VII
|
VIII
|
IX
|
X
|
XI
|
XII
|
I
|
II
|
III
|
IV
|
Total population
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
–1
|
2
|
–1
|
5
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
Female
|
–1
|
0
|
–1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
–3
|
1
|
–2
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
Male
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
Urban population
|
–1
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
Rural population
|
2
|
1
|
–2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
–2
|
2
|
–1
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
6
Table 2. Opinion of the population about changes in the
household’s financial situation in the last 12 months
%
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
IV
|
V
|
VI
|
VII
|
VIII
|
IX
|
X
|
XI
|
XII
|
I
|
II
|
III
|
IV
|
Opinion of the population about the household’s
financial situation, compared to the situation 12 months ago:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
significantly improved
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
slightly improved
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
18
|
20
|
18
|
20
|
19
|
22
|
24
|
27
|
25
|
remained unchanged
|
49
|
50
|
48
|
52
|
54
|
52
|
53
|
53
|
55
|
54
|
52
|
53
|
52
|
slightly deteriorated
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
23
|
23
|
23
|
23
|
21
|
22
|
18
|
18
|
16
|
18
|
significantly deteriorated
|
6
|
5
|
6
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Balance
|
–7
|
–6
|
–8
|
–5
|
–5
|
–5
|
–7
|
–4
|
–4
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
2
Table 3. Opinion of the population about changes in the
household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months
%
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
IV
|
V
|
VI
|
VII
|
VIII
|
IX
|
X
|
XI
|
XII
|
I
|
II
|
III
|
IV
|
Household’s financial situation in the coming
12 months will:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
significantly improve
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
slightly improve
|
26
|
24
|
22
|
20
|
21
|
24
|
21
|
21
|
19
|
26
|
26
|
24
|
26
|
remain unchanged
|
55
|
57
|
58
|
58
|
60
|
58
|
59
|
59
|
59
|
54
|
55
|
58
|
57
|
slightly deteriorate
|
13
|
12
|
13
|
13
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
13
|
9
|
9
|
8
|
8
|
significantly deteriorate
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Balance
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
10
Table 4. Opinion of the population about changes in the
country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months
%
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
IV
|
V
|
VI
|
VII
|
VIII
|
IX
|
X
|
XI
|
XII
|
I
|
II
|
III
|
IV
|
Country’s economic situation in the coming
12 months will:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
significantly improve
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
slightly improve
|
32
|
30
|
28
|
30
|
30
|
31
|
26
|
27
|
24
|
31
|
33
|
33
|
35
|
remain unchanged
|
43
|
45
|
47
|
46
|
46
|
45
|
47
|
44
|
46
|
45
|
43
|
47
|
44
|
slightly deteriorate
|
17
|
17
|
17
|
17
|
17
|
16
|
19
|
21
|
22
|
16
|
14
|
11
|
13
|
significantly deteriorate
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Balance
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
–2
|
6
|
8
|
10
|
10
Table 5. Intention of the population to spend money on
larger purchases (furniture, household appliances, etc.) in the coming 12
months
%
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
IV
|
V
|
VI
|
VII
|
VIII
|
IX
|
X
|
XI
|
XII
|
I
|
II
|
III
|
IV
|
Amount of money intended for larger purchases in the
coming 12 months, compared to that spent over the last 12 month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Significantly larger
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
6
|
4
|
4
|
6
|
5
|
4
|
Slightly larger
|
22
|
21
|
19
|
24
|
22
|
21
|
20
|
24
|
23
|
23
|
18
|
21
|
20
|
The same
|
47
|
52
|
51
|
47
|
50
|
54
|
53
|
51
|
49
|
51
|
51
|
50
|
50
|
Slightly smaller
|
8
|
7
|
9
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
Significantly smaller
|
12
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
7
|
9
|
6
|
9
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
Balance
|
–2
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
–1
- 26.04.2019 Латвийцы копят детям на образование
- 26.04.2019 Опрос: продолжает ухудшаться оценка общего развития ситуации латвийцами в стране
- 26.04.2019 Another Novatek LNG cargo on its way to Lithuania
- 26.04.2019 Latvians' opinion about overall situation in the country keeps worsening - survey
- 26.04.2019 Power generation in Latvia down 24.5% in Q1
- 26.04.2019 Клайпеда примет груз газа от "Новатэка"
- 25.04.2019 Ober-Haus: Рига - лидер Балтии по росту числа новых квартир в 2018 году
- 25.04.2019 Литовская Garsu pasaulis из-за действий Киргизии обратится в арбитраж
- 25.04.2019 Литовские перевозчики выставили претензии производителям грузовых автомобилей
- 25.04.2019 Estonia: Banks’ net profit fell in the first quarter