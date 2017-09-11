Analytics, Estonia, Labour-market, Wages
Job portal: Avg pay in seasonal jobs in Estonia up to EUR 1,268 a month
There are at present 300 seasonal job offers on the portal. Employers are experiencing the biggest need for auxiliary staff at restaurants, hotels and in landscaping work, as well as in customer service and warehouse work, CVKeskus said.
"The number of seasonal job offers has been growing rapidly since March. Employers published as much as 54 percent more seasonal job offers in that month than in February," Henry Auvaart, marketing chief at CVKeskus, said.
He said that over the past three years, employers' demand for seasonal workforce has almost tripled.
The peak time for seasonal job offers is April and May, when employers start searching for auxiliary staff for the summer. The average offered pay in seasonal jobs is from 888 euros to 1,268 euros a month and from 5.3 euros to 6.1 euros an hour.
In the sales, construction and transport sectors the offered pay meanwhile is higher than 1,500 euros.
"The pay available in seasonal jobs generally is lower than the Estonian average pay. On the other hand, most seasonal jobs are in the fields of customer service and catering, where the average pay level is a bit lower," Auvaart added.
