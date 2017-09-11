Main producers of chocolate in the EU

In 2017, the European Union (EU) produced around 4.0 million tonnes of chocolate, worth 18.3 bn EUR, informed Eurostat.

Among the EU Member States, Germany produced the most chocolate (1.3 mln tonnes, or 32% of the total EU chocolate production), followed by Italy (0.7 mln tonnes, 18%), France and the Netherlands (both 0.4 mln tonnes, 9%).





Continuing down the scale next came the United Kingdom* (0.3 mln tonnes, or 7% of the total EU chocolate production), followed by Belgium* (0.3 mln tonnes, 6%), Poland* (0.2 mln tonnes, 6%), and Spain (0.1 mln tonnes, 4%).













These eight EU Member States produced over 90% of the total EU chocolate production in 2017.