Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 18.04.2019, 21:21
Main producers of chocolate in the EU
BC, Riga, 18.04.2019.Print version
In 2017, the European Union (EU) produced around 4.0 million tonnes of chocolate, worth 18.3 bn EUR, informed Eurostat.
Among the EU Member States, Germany produced the most chocolate (1.3 mln tonnes, or 32% of the total EU chocolate production), followed by Italy (0.7 mln tonnes, 18%), France and the Netherlands (both 0.4 mln tonnes, 9%).
Continuing down the scale next came the United Kingdom* (0.3 mln tonnes, or 7% of the total EU chocolate production), followed by Belgium* (0.3 mln tonnes, 6%), Poland* (0.2 mln tonnes, 6%), and Spain (0.1 mln tonnes, 4%).
These eight EU Member States produced over 90% of the total EU chocolate production in 2017.
Other articles:
- 18.04.2019 Are you part of the collaborative economy?
- 18.04.2019 Banking scandals may make borrowing more expensive
- 18.04.2019 Skeleton Technologies to invest EUR 25 mln in plant in Saxony
- 18.04.2019 Prices of new apartments in Riga's residential neighborhoods up 2% in March - association
- 18.04.2019 Upturn in registered marriages in Latvia, birth numbers keep declining
- 18.04.2019 Decline in vocational education enrolments in Latvia
- 18.04.2019 Уильям Браудер подал в Латвии жалобу против Swedbank
- 18.04.2019 Merks построит для Laima в Адажи фабрику
- 17.04.2019 Lithuania, other countries sign declaration on Via Carpatia
- 17.04.2019 Tanker delivers new LNG cargo for Lithuania's Achema