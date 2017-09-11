Analytics, Estonia, Foreign trade , Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Tuesday, 09.04.2019, 20:16

In February, exports was boosted by the wood sector in Estonia

Evelin Puura, Leading Statistician-Methodologist Enterprise and Agricultural Statistics Department Statistics Estonia, 09.04.2019.Print version
According to Statistics Estonia, in February 2019, compared to February 2018, the exports of goods increased by 4% and imports by 5%. Exports increased on account of wood and articles of wood and prefabricated wood buildings.

In February, exports (at current prices) from Estonia amounted to 1.16 bn euros and imports to Estonia to 1.26 bn euros. The trade deficit was 95 mln euros, which was 12 mln euros more than in the same period last year.


In February, the top destination countries of Estonia’s exports were Finland (15% of Estonia’s total exports), Sweden (11%), Latvia and the USA (both 8%). Electrical equipment and base metals and articles of base metal were the main commodities exported to Finland; wood and articles of wood and electrical equipment to Sweden; transport equipment, and agricultural products and food preparations to Latvia; and electrical equipment, and mineral products to the USA. The biggest increase occurred in exports to the USA (up by 58 mln euros), the Netherlands and Turkey (both up by 16 mln euros). In exports to the USA, the biggest increase occurred in data communication equipment, to the Netherlands in the exports of mineral products and to Turkey in the exports of wood wheat. The biggest decrease occurred in exports to the United Kingdom (down by 22 mln euros), where less mineral products were dispatched.


The biggest share in exports of goods was held by electrical equipment (15% of Estonia’s total exports), followed by mineral products (14%), and wood and articles of wood (12%). The biggest increase was in the exports of wood and articles of wood (up by 21 mln euros), miscellaneous manufactured articles (up by 14 mln euros) and mechanical appliances (up by 11 mln euros). The biggest decrease occurred in exports of mineral products (down by 23 mln euros).


The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was 74% in February. The exports of goods of Estonian origin grew by 4% and re-exports by 3% compared to February last year. In the exports of goods of Estonian origin, the biggest growth was in the exports of wood and articles of wood (wood pellets, glue-laminated timber, coniferous sawn timber), and miscellaneous manufactured articles (prefabricated wood buildings, furniture), whereas the exports of mineral products (shale oil, electricity) decreased.


In February, the main countries of consignment were Finland (12% of Estonia’s total imports), Germany (11%) and Sweden (10%). Mineral products and electrical equipment were the main commodities imported from Finland, while from Germany, transport equipment and mechanical appliances and from Sweden, electrical and transport equipment were imported the most. Imports increased the most from Sweden (up by 13 mln euros), boosted by imports of electrical equipment. Imports decreased the most from Belarus (down by 13 mln euros), mainly due to the decrease in imports of mineral products by nearly half.


The main commodities imported to Estonia were electrical equipment (13% of Estonia’s total imports), mineral products (12%), and transport equipment (11%). The biggest increase was in the imports of raw materials and products of chemical industry (up by 17mln euros) and the biggest decrease in the imports of mechanical appliances (down by 12 mln euros).


In February 2019, compared to February 2018, the foreign trade export volume index increased by 4% and the import volume index decreased by 1%.




Estonia’s foreign trade by month, 2018–2019

Month

Exports, million euros

Imports, million euros

Balance, million euros

 

2018

2019

change, %

2018

2019

change, %

2018

2019

 

TOTAL

2,153

2,322

8

2,454

2,542

4

-301

-220

 

January

1,035

1,159

12

1,253

1,285

2

-218

-125

 

February

1,118

1,162

4

1,201

1,257

5

-83

-95

 

Main foreign trade partners of Estonia, February

 

Country of destination, group of countries

Exports, million euros

Share, %

Change on same month of previous year, %

Country of consignment, group of countries

Imports, million euros

Share, %

Change on same month of previous year, %

 

TOTAL

1,162

100

4

TOTAL

1,257

100

5

 

EU-28

777

67

1

EU-28

961

76

4

 

Euro area 19

540

46

7

Euro area 19

679

54

2

 

Non-EU

386

33

11

Non-EU

296

24

9

 

1. Finland

179

15

2

1. Finland

152

12

-3

 

2. Sweden

126

11

-3

2. Germany

135

11

4

 

3. Latvia

95

8

1

3. Sweden

123

10

12

 

4. USA

94

8

-

4. Russia

114

9

8

 

5. Germany

79

7

-1

5. Latvia

112

9

2

 

6. Russia

69

6

-5

6. Lithuania

103

8

11

 

7. Lithuania

60

5

10

7. Poland

79

6

6

 

8. Norway

49

4

39

8. Netherlands

56

4

-13

 

9. Netherlands

47

4

52

9. China

46

4

12

 

10. Singapore

38

3

36

10. Italy

33

3

1

 

 

 

Exports and imports by commodity section, February

Commodity section (chapter) by Combined Nomenclature (CN)

Exports

Imports

Balance, million euros

 

million euros

share, %

change compared to same period of previous year, %

million euros

share, %

change compared to same period of previous year, %

 

TOTAL

1,162

100

4

1,257

100

5

-95

 

Agricultural products and food preparations (I–IV)

97

8

8

121

10

6

-24

 

Mineral products (V)

158

14

-13

153

12

-4

5

 

Raw materials and products of chemical industry (VI)

51

4

-6

118

9

17

-67

 

Articles of plastics and rubber (VII)

34

3

-3

67

5

6

-33

 

Wood and articles of wood (IX)

141

12

17

44

3

-1

97

 

Paper and articles thereof (X)

25

2

-8

22

2

4

3

 

Textiles and textile articles (XI)

32

3

4

57

5

10

-25

 

Base metals and articles of base metal (XV)

94

8

-1

116

9

6

-23

 

Mechanical appliances (84)

103

9

12

126

10

-9

-23

 

Electrical equipment (85)

175

15

5

166

13

4

10

 

Transport equipment (XVII)

72

6

5

134

11

7

-62

 

Optical, measuring, precision instruments (XVIII)

36

3

11

29

2

6

7

 

Miscellaneous manufactured articles (XX)

102

9

15

33

3

15

68

 

Other

43

4

19

71

6

24

-28

 

 


 




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 