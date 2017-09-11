Analytics, Employment, Labour-market, Latvia
Latvian unemployment drops to 6.6% in late March
The number of people registered with the agency as jobless declined by 1,233 from the end of February to 61,244 people at the end of March.
The lowest unemployment rate was recorded in Riga Region where 4.3% of the working-age population were out of work in March, which is down 0.1 percentage points from a month ago. The highest unemployment rate was recorded in Latgale where joblessness decreased by 0.1 percentage points from February to 15.1% this March.
Unemployment dropped by 0.4 percentage points to 7.7% in Kurzeme and by 0.1 percentage points to 6.7% in Vidzeme. In Zemgale, the jobless rate declined 0.1 percentage points month-on-month and was 6.5% in March.
In Riga, the unemployment rate was 4% in late March, down 0.1 percentage points from February.
At the end of February 2019, Latvia’s registered unemployment rate stood at 6.7%.
