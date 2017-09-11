In February, the number of tourists in accommodation establishments increased in Estonia

According to Statistics Estonia, in February 2019, domestic and foreign tourists who stayed in accommodation establishments numbered 219,000, which is 4% more than in February 2018. The number of domestic tourists increased and the number of foreign tourists decreased.

Compared to February 2018, the number of foreign tourists who used the services of accommodation establishments decreased by 4%. Foreign tourists accounted for 51% of the total number of tourists. In February 2019, in total 111,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments. 46% of the accommodated foreign tourists came from Finland, 12% from Russia and 10% from Latvia. Compared to the same period of the previous year, more tourists arrived from Latvia, the number of tourists arriving from Finland remained at the same level and the number of tourists from Russia decreased by one fifth. More tourists arrived also from Germany and the United Kingdom. Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 62% came to Estonia for holidays, 31% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting.





About three quarters of foreign tourists preferred the accommodation establishments of Tallinn.

In February, 108,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 15% more compared to February 2018. 63% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 23% on a business trip. 27% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Harju county, 16% and 14% respectively in Pärnu and Tartu counties, 11% in Ida-Viru county and 7% in Valga county.





In Estonia, 953 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists. 20,000 rooms and 45,000 bed places were available. 38% of the rooms and 30% of the bed places were occupied. In February 2019, the average cost of a guest night was 36 euros, i.e. as expensive as in February 2018. The average cost of a guest night was 41 euros in Harju county, 37 euros in Tartu county, 33 euros in Ida-Viru county and 28 euros in Pärnu and Valga counties.



