The average level of consumer prices in Latvia increased by 2.8%

The latest data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that in March 2019, compared to March 2018, the average level of consumer prices* rose by 2.8%. Prices of goods increased by 2.7% and prices of services by 2.9%.









Compared to 2015, in March 2019 consumer prices were 8.2% higher. Prices of goods increased by 7.1% and prices of services by 11.0%.













Compared to March 2018, in March 2019 the average level of consumer prices was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of goods and services related to housing, food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, prices in recreation and culture group, prices of restaurant and hotel services, as well as goods and services related to transport.













Over the year, prices within the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 2.3%. Prices of fresh vegetables (rise of 16.4%) and potatoes (of 29.9%) had the strongest upward influence on the average price level within the group. Over the year, increase was also recorded in prices of bread (of 8.0%), flours and other cereals (10.3%), bakery products (3.4%), meat products (4.5%), fresh or chilled fish (10.2%), pork (2.2%), chocolate (3.7%), as well as dried, salted or smoked meat (1.0%). Reduction, in turn, was registered in prices of fresh fruit (of 4.4%), coffee (3.6%), cheese and curd (1.8%), as well as poultry (1.5%).





The average level of alcoholic beverage and tobacco product prices went up by 5.4%. Prices of alcoholic beverages increased by 3.0 %, which was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of beer and wine. Prices of tobacco products grew on average by 9.9%.





Over the year, prices of goods and services related to housing went up by 5.7%. Increase was registered in prices of electricity, natural gas, water supply, refuse collection, solid fuels, heat energy, and rentals for housing.





Within the group of goods and services related to transport, the main upward pressure was applied by prices of fuels for transport (increase of 2.9%). Prices of diesel rose by 5.5% and of auto gas by 9.4 %, whereas average level of petrol prices fell by 1.7%. Increase was recorded in prices of maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, while prices of second-hand motor cars and passenger transport by air fell.





During the year, prices within the group of recreation and culture increased by 2.8%. Rise was recorded in television subscription fee, prices of package holidays, pet food, as well as recreation and sports services.





The average level of restaurant and hotel service prices grew by 3.6%. The main upward pressure on the increase was exerted by prices of catering services the average level whereof went up by 3.8%.





Among other commodity groups, the most significant rise was recorded in prices of garments, telecommunication services, dental services, as well as household cleaning and maintenance products. In its turn, the average level of footwear prices reduced.





Price changes by commodity group

(as %)