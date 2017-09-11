Last year, 15% of population in Latvia had high overall life satisfaction rating

Results of the European Union Statistics on Income and Living Conditions (EU-SILC) survey conducted by the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia (CSB) in 2018 show that 15.3% of Latvia population aged 16 and over gave high rating to the overall life satisfaction, 58.3% gave average rating and 26.4% gave low rating. The average rating given by the population constituted 6.7 points out of 10.

The highest assessment ratings were given by young people, while the lowest by elderly population aged over 75.





Young people aged 16–24 assessed their overall life satisfaction on average with 7.5 points, while older people with 6.1 points. Each fourth young person (25.3%) gave the highest rating (9 or 10 points), while only each tenth (9.9%) senior had such a high assessment. An exception in the lower assessment may be observed only in the age group 65–74 which is the age after retirement. The phenomenon is depicted by the slight rise to 13.1 % in the age group, compared to the 11.1% at retirement age and 9.9 % among population aged over 75. The most notable overall life satisfaction rating downturn may be observed between the age groups 34–44 and 45–54.





The overall life satisfaction is influenced also by the state of health. Population assessing their health as very good tend to evaluate their overall life higher (8.3 points), compared to those assessing their health as very bad (4.4 points).















