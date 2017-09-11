Analytics, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics
Lithuania's consumer prices edge down 0.9% in Mar vs Feb
Renata Paškevičienė, Adviser, Price Statistics Division, 28.03.2019.Print version
Statistics Lithuania informs that based on non-final data, the annual (March 2019, compared to March 2018) inflation provisional estimate calculated based on the HICP stands at 2.5%.
Fig. 1. Annual inflation calculated based on the HICP and its March provisional estimate
The provisional monthly (March 2019, compared to February) change in consumer prices calculated based on the HICP stands at 0.9%.
Statistical information on the April 2019 inflation provisional estimate calculated based on the HICP is due on 29 April 2019.
Fig. 2. Monthly price change calculated based on the HICP and its March provisional estimate
