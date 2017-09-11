Analytics, Estonia, Retail
Estonia's retail confidence indicators improve on month in March
The value of the retail confidence index calculated by the Estonian Institute of Economic Research rose by 12 points month over month to 13 points in March 2019, while the indicator stood at 6 points in the same month the year before, informed LETA/BNS.
The indicator reflecting sales in the past three months increased by 2 points month over month to 5 points in March, while in March 2018 it was 1 point.
The assessment concerning inventories declined by 2 points on month to 14 points in March, while the indicator stood at 6 points in March of last year.
The retail sector's forecast when it comes to sales in the next three months rose from 15 points in February to 47 points in March, compared with 37 points in March last year.
The service sector confidence index moved up from 0 points in February to 4 points in March. The value of the indicator was 11 points in the same month the previous year.
