40% of Latvian residents prefer small food stores – poll

40% of Latvian residents prefer small food stores, according to the latest Maxima Retail Compass survey writes LETA.

The poll results suggest that most often buyers of two age groups – 35-44 years old and 55-63 years old – have changed their preference to smaller stores in the past year.





Respondents said that it is important for them to go shopping for food in a place that is close to their home or work (65%) or on their way to or from work or studies (45%). Also, the assortment of goods in the store (42%) and lower prices (38%) play an important role.





Maxima Latvija business analytical department head Zane Kaktina said that the popularity of small stores can be explained with the fact that they have been adapted to the modern-day rhythm and the everyday of buyers easier, reducing time and resources needed for getting to the nearest supermarket. “There is the same trend in retail in the whole world, including in Latvia, where convenience stores continue development,” she said.





The Maxima Retail Compass survey was conducted by SKDS research center in January 2019 by polling 1,005 residents of Latvia aged 18 to 75.





Maxima Retail Compass is a review of the retail sector in which Maxima Latvija experts provide their analysis of the situation in the retail sector and its future trends.