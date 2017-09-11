Analytics, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
40% of Latvian residents prefer small food stores – poll
The poll results suggest that most often buyers of two age
groups – 35-44 years old and 55-63 years old – have changed their preference to
smaller stores in the past year.
Respondents said that it is important for them to go
shopping for food in a place that is close to their home or work (65%) or on
their way to or from work or studies (45%). Also, the assortment of goods in
the store (42%) and lower prices (38%) play an important role.
Maxima Latvija
business analytical department head Zane
Kaktina said that the popularity of small stores can be explained with the
fact that they have been adapted to the modern-day rhythm and the everyday of
buyers easier, reducing time and resources needed for getting to the nearest
supermarket. “There is the same trend in retail in the whole world, including
in Latvia, where convenience stores continue development,” she said.
The Maxima Retail Compass survey was conducted by SKDS
research center in January 2019 by polling 1,005 residents of Latvia aged 18 to
75.
Maxima Retail Compass is a review of the retail sector in
which Maxima Latvija experts provide
their analysis of the situation in the retail sector and its future trends.
