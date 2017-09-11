Analytics, Estonia, Industry, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 22.03.2019, 16:21
he producer price index in Estonia decreased in February
In February, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply, but also by a price increase in the manufacture of fuel oils and food products.
Compared to February 2018, the index was affected more than average by a price increase in electricity and heat energy supply, in the manufacture of food products and fuel oils and in mining and quarrying, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment.
|Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008
|January 2019 – February 2019, %
|February 2018 – February 2019, %
|TOTAL
|-0.5
|0.6
|Manufacturing
|0.1
|-0.4
|Mining and quarrying
|-0.2
|4.6
|Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|-9.5
|8.1
|Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|0.0
|0.0
In February 2019, the export price index changed by 0.8% compared to January 2019 and by 1.0% compared to February 2018.
In February, compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum products, beverages and rubber and plastic products increased more than average, while the prices of electricity, wearing apparel and wood products decreased.
In February 2019, the import price index changed by 0.8% compared to January 2019 and by 1.4% compared to February 2018.
In February, compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum and forest products and different machinery and equipment increased more than average, while the prices of electricity, rubber and plastic products and chemical products decreased.
- 22.03.2019 Латвийское правительство начало сезон кадровых перестановок: Цимдарс, Озолс..
- 22.03.2019 Почему Латвия отстает по популярности у российских туристов от Эстонии и Литвы
- 22.03.2019 Estonian Foreign Ministry seeking to buy new embassy building in Riga
- 22.03.2019 Началось строительство бункеровочного судна LNG компании Eesti Gaas
- 22.03.2019 В Таллинне с 1 октября на открытых мероприятиях запретят одноразовую посуду
- 22.03.2019 In February level of producer prices in industry increased by 0.6% in Latvia
- 22.03.2019 Situation on Latvian roads this year is the worst one in past five or ten years
- 22.03.2019 Estonia: Elektrilevi invested EUR 82 mln in network service in 2018
- 22.03.2019 Ministry: Estonia could borrow up to EUR 200 mln a year
- 21.03.2019 High tax burden the most serious obstacle to business development in Baltics - survey