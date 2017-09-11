he producer price index in Estonia decreased in February

According to Statistics Estonia, in February 2019, the change in the producer price index of industrial output was –0.5% compared to January 2019 and 0.6% compared to February 2018.

In February, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply, but also by a price increase in the manufacture of fuel oils and food products.





Compared to February 2018, the index was affected more than average by a price increase in electricity and heat energy supply, in the manufacture of food products and fuel oils and in mining and quarrying, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment.





Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, February 2019

Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008 January 2019 – February 2019, % February 2018 – February 2019, % TOTAL -0.5 0.6 Manufacturing 0.1 -0.4 Mining and quarrying -0.2 4.6 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply -9.5 8.1 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.0 0.0





In February 2019, the export price index changed by 0.8% compared to January 2019 and by 1.0% compared to February 2018.





In February, compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum products, beverages and rubber and plastic products increased more than average, while the prices of electricity, wearing apparel and wood products decreased.





In February 2019, the import price index changed by 0.8% compared to January 2019 and by 1.4% compared to February 2018.





In February, compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum and forest products and different machinery and equipment increased more than average, while the prices of electricity, rubber and plastic products and chemical products decreased.