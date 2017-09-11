Analytics, Employment, Estonia, Labour-market
Study: No of top specialists grown 44% in Estonia compared with 2007
Compared to the previous economic peak in 2007, the total
number of employed persons in Estonia has not grown significantly, but a
notable change has occurred in the structure of labor. The number of high-level
specialists has grown by 42,000. The number of skilled workers and operators of
machines and equipment, however, has decreased by 39,000.
Brandem analyzed
the data published by Statistics Estonia and concluded that in 2018, a record
high was reached in recruitment in Estonia -- for the first time, over 200,000 people
were recruited. In virtually all fields and classes of occupation, a higher
number of employees could be recruited than before. The average staff turnover
has grown to 30 %, which means that the average time spent on a job is slightly
over three years. Despite the record recruitment volumes in the past few years,
however, not all fields have gained employees.
Compared with 2007, the field that gained most employees was
information and communication, in which employment growth has
been 118%. IT specialists in this field account for the biggest part of
the growth. The second largest growth was observed in professional, scientific
and technological fields, which are mainly populated by service providers such
as auditing firms, pollsters, advertising, accounting and consultancy
companies, businesses' head offices and so on. This sector has seen a 72-%
growth in employment.
Employment has grown also 37% in maintenance and assistance,
followed by 30% in accommodation and catering. The figure is down, however, in
construction by 29% and also in agriculture, the processing industry,
transportation and storage.
In ten years, the number of high-level specialists has
increased by 42,000 people, or 44 %. The number of managers is up by
6,300, or eight %. There are, however, 26,000 fewer skilled workers, 13,000
fewer machine operators and the number of unskilled workers is also down by
11,000. The number of service and sales workers, officials, technicians and
middle-level specialists has remained roughly the same.
While ten year ago, skilled workers were the most numerous
group of employees and top level specialists came in fourth, the latter now
number 139,000 and are by far the biggest class of occupation.
"Employment growth in certain fields and decline in
others results from the implementation of technology as well as changes in
labor costs. Businesses in certain fields, where simpler jobs predominate, no
longer pay off at Estonia's wage levels," partner at Brandem, Paavo Heil,
said.
"The growth of the number of top-level specialists also
certainly stems from Estonia's good reputation as a breeding ground for
technology businesses and a business environment as a whole, but also from
people's high level of education, good general skills, for instance command of
language and so on. In certain fields, employment growth is also related to
increasing use of flexible work conditions, which attracts more part-time
workers," Heil added.
Based on data published by Statistics Estonia, the number of
part-time workers increased by 30,000 in 2018 compared with 2007. The number of
full-time workers is thus lower by 23,000. The number of workers aged
50-74 has increased by 20,000, 40 % of whom work part-time. A regional breakdown
of the data indicates that employment has increased in Tallinn, western and
southern Estonia, but declined in eastern and central Estonia.
