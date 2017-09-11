Analytics, Employment, Labour-market, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 18.03.2019, 18:04
In 2018, number of job vacancies in Latvia rose by 5.7 thousand or 33.4%
In accordance with the CSB methodology, job vacancy is defined as a new or existing salaried post which is vacant or will be vacant in the nearest time and employer is taking active steps to find a suitable employee outside own enterprise and the post may be filled immediately or within the nearest time. CSB is calculating number of job vacancies and occupies posts based on statistical reports submitted and data of the State Revenue Service.
Out of the total number of jobs in Latvia (both occupied and vacant), 2.4% were vacant – 2.3% of which in public sector and 2.5% in private sector.
Compared to 2017, in 2018 the average number of occupied posts increased by 9.5 thousand or 1.1% (by 8.5 thousand or 1.4% in private sector and by 1.0 thousand or 0.3% in public sector).
Occupied
posts and job vacancies by sector
|
|
Average
in 2017, thousand
|
Average
in 2018, thousand
|
Changes,
%
|
Job
vacancies, total
|
17.0
|
22.7
|
33.4
|
private
sector
|
10.9
|
15.9
|
45.3
|
public
sector
|
6.1
|
6.8
|
12.0
|
Occupied
posts, total
|
895.7
|
905.2
|
1.1
|
private
sector
|
606.7
|
615.2
|
1.4
|
public
sector
|
289.1
|
290.0
|
0.3
Job
vacancies and occupied posts by main kind of economic activity
|
|
Average
in 2017
|
Average
in 2018
|
Job
vacancies, thousand
|
Occupied
posts, thousand
|
Job
vacancy rate, %
|
Job
vacancies, thousand
|
Occupied
posts, thousand
|
Job
vacancy rate, %
|
Total
|
17.0
|
895.7
|
1.9
|
22.7
|
905.2
|
2.4
|
Agriculture,
forestry and fishing (A)
|
0.3
|
21.7
|
1.3
|
0.3
|
21.8
|
1.5
|
Mining
and quarrying (B)
|
0.0
|
2.8
|
0.9
|
0.1
|
3.0
|
2.1
|
Manufacturing
(C)
|
2.6
|
112.2
|
2.3
|
3.4
|
113.0
|
2.9
|
Electricity,
gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D)
|
0.3
|
13.3
|
1.8
|
0.2
|
12.3
|
1.8
|
Water
supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (E)
|
0.2
|
7.9
|
2.1
|
0.2
|
7.8
|
2.5
|
Construction
(F)
|
1.3
|
58.1
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
62.4
|
3.5
|
Wholesale
and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
2.2
|
145.2
|
1.5
|
4.2
|
143.9
|
2.8
|
Transportation
and storage (H)
|
1.6
|
77.0
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
76.1
|
2.7
|
Accommodation
and food service activities (I)
|
0.7
|
32.9
|
2.0
|
1.1
|
34.7
|
3.2
|
Information
and communication (J)
|
0.7
|
32.1
|
2.0
|
0.7
|
34.4
|
1.9
|
Financial
and insurance activities (K)
|
0.4
|
18.2
|
2.0
|
0.4
|
17.3
|
2.1
|
Real
estate activities (L)
|
0.4
|
27.5
|
1.3
|
0.3
|
27.8
|
1.1
|
Professional,
scientific and technical activities (M)
|
0.3
|
41.4
|
0.8
|
0.4
|
42.0
|
0.9
|
Administrative
and support service activities (N)
|
0.7
|
38.0
|
1.7
|
0.8
|
39.0
|
2.1
|
Public
administration and defence; compulsory social security (O)
|
3.1
|
63.5
|
4.6
|
3.3
|
64.2
|
4.9
|
Education
(P)
|
0.7
|
98.6
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
98.2
|
0.8
|
Human
health and social work activities (Q)
|
1.5
|
66.2
|
2.2
|
1.8
|
67.9
|
2.6
|
Arts,
entertainment and recreation (R)
|
0.2
|
24.9
|
0.9
|
0.2
|
25.4
|
0.9
|
Other
service activities (S)
|
0.1
|
14.1
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
14.1
|
0.8
In 2018, the highest share of job vacancies was observed in Riga region – 2.8% of all jobs within the region or 14.3 thousand, whereas the lowest in Vidzeme region – 1.3% or 0.8 thousand.
CSB is compiling information on occupied posts and job vacancies in breakdown by region based on the address of the office or main activity of an enterprise or institution.
At the end of the 4th quarter of 2018, in Latvia there were 21.3 thousand job vacancies, while their share in the total number of jobs constituted 2.3%. The indicator in Lithuania constituted 1.3% and in Estonia 1.8%.
Compared to the 4th quarter of 2017, the number of job vacancies went up by 3.8 thousand or 21.4%, whereas compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018 it dropped by 1.4 thousand or 6%.
- 18.03.2019 airBaltic carries 14% more passengers in-February
- 18.03.2019 Kesko Senukai invests EUR 1.5 mln in renovation of store in Riga
- 18.03.2019 Work needed to change Latvia's international image damaged by financial sector's problems
- 18.03.2019 Послесловие к 16-му марта и не только
- 18.03.2019 Банк Латвии выпустит в обращение комплект монет "5 лет в еврозоне"
- 18.03.2019 Лучше поздно, чем никогда: в Сейме начали рассматривать бюджет
- 18.03.2019 В странах Балтии значительно уменьшилась поддержка расширению санкций ЕС против России
- 18.03.2019 Итоги муниципальных выборов в Литве: больше всего мэров будет у соцдемов
- 18.03.2019 Кариньш: без реформ придется думать о повышении налогов
- 18.03.2019 Ринкевич: нужно работать над радикальным изменением имиджа государства