Lithuania, Statistics

14.03.2019

Lithuanian foreign trade in goods in January 2019

Zita Kuzmickaitė, Chief Specialist, International Trade and Foreign Investment Statistics Division, 14.03.2019.Print version
In January 2019, exports amounted to EUR 2.27 bn, imports – EUR 2.36 bn. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin amounted to EUR 1.44 bn. The foreign trade deficit of Lithuania amounted to EUR 87.9 mln.

Over the month, exports decreased by 1.2%, imports – 4.1 %. The decrease in exports was influenced by a decrease in exports of machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof (29%), petroleum products (7.8%), electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof (9.6%). The decrease in imports was determined by a decrease in imports of machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof (24.6%), optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, medical devices (29.1%), beverages and spirits (33.7%). Mineral products excluded, exports decreased by 0.5%, imports – 4.2%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 7.6%, mineral products excluded – 12.4%.


In January 2019, against January 2018, exports increased by 7.8%, imports remained almost unchanged. The increase in exports was influenced by an increase in exports of furniture (12%), fertilizers (32.1%), ground vehicles (18.6%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 8.6, imports – 1.6 %. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 6.9%, mineral products excluded – 8.3%.


In January 2019, the most important Lithuania’s partners in exports were Russia (10.4%), Poland (8.9%), Latvia (8.6%) and Germany (8.2%), while in imports – Russia (19.6%), Germany (11%), Poland (10.7%) and Latvia (7.2%). Most of the goods of Lithuanian origin were exported to Poland (9.8%), Germany (9.7%), Sweden (7%), Latvia (6%), the United States (5.8%).


In January 2019, the largest share in Lithuania’s exports and imports fell within mineral products (15.2 and 22.1% respectively), machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment (13 and 15.5% respectively) and products of the chemical and allied industries (11.6 and 13% respectively). As for the goods of Lithuanian origin, the largest share in exports fell within petroleum products (20.5%), miscellaneous manufactured articles (12.2%), products of the chemical and allied industries (8.9%), prepared foodstuffs, beverages and spirits, tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (8.6%).


Table 1. Foreign trade balance
EUR million


 

Exports

Imports

Balance

Total

Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin

20181

28 331.5

17 236.6

30 955.4

–2 623.9

January

2 106.0

1 350.9

2 358.5

–252.5

February

2 056.8

1 240.5

2 275.7

–218.8

March

2 384.7

1 420.2

2 585.0

–200.3

I quarter

6 547.5

4 011.6

7 219.2

–671.7

April

2 067.2

1 189.4

2 331.9

–264.7

May

2 343.4

1 436.2

2 680.8

–337.3

June

2 471.6

1 531.1

2 595.3

–123.6

II quarter

6 882.2

4 156.6

7 607.9

–725.7

July

2 397.3

1 460.1

2 557.0

–159.7

August

2 547.9

1 573.2

2 703.8

–155.9

September

2 290.9

1 430.9

2 562.3

–271.4

III quarter

7 236.1

4 464.2

7 823.2

–587.1

October

2 714.2

1 657.5

3 049.7

–335.5

November

2 653.7

1 604.4

2 796.5

–142.8

December

2 297.7

1 342.3

2 458.9

–161.2

IV quarter

7 665.6

4 604.2

8 305.2

–639.6

2019

 

 

 

 

January

2 270.5

1 444.8

2 358.3

–87.9

____________________________
1 Non-final data.


Table 2. Structure of and changes in foreign trade by BEC in January 2019


BEC

Exports

Imports

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

Total

2 270.5

100.0

7.8

2 358.3

100.0

0.0

Capital goods

233.5

10.3

–6.7

310.5

13.2

–17.2

Intermediate goods

1 241.7

54.7

12.4

1 419.2

60.2

1.8

Consumption goods

655.2

28.9

8.0

543.4

23.0

5.9

Motor spirit

89.2

3.9

–19.8

2.0

0.1

0.8

Passenger motor cars

43.5

1.9

96.4

82.4

3.5

11.5

Other

7.5

0.3

–31.9

0.9

0.0

10.4


Table 3. Structure of and changes in trade with key foreign partners2 in 2019



Exports

 

Imports

 

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

 

Total

2 270.5

100.0

63.6

7.3

Total

2 358.3

100.0

0.0

EU28

1 402.5

61.8

69.0

7.7

EU28

1 537.8

65.2

–3.0

Euro area

856.6

37.7

65.2

6.4

Euro area

1 024.7

43.5

–5.2

Russia

235.5

10.4

9.3

1.4

Russia

461.5

19.6

37.4

Poland

202.6

8.9

70.1

4.7

Germany

259.3

11.0

–13.3

Latvia

196.0

8.6

44.3

8.5

Poland

253.5

10.7

–5.2

Germany

185.4

8.2

75.7

7.6

Latvia

169.8

7.2

–7.6

Sweden

122.1

5.4

83.1

6.3

Netherlands

119.8

5.1

2.6

Estonia

96.2

4.2

41.7

7.9

Sweden

91.6

3.9

12.3

United Kingdom

94.8

4.2

81.3

8.4

China

87.2

3.7

15.4

Netherlands

92.5

4.1

84.1

7.5

Italy

86.2

3.7

–15.2

United States

91.8

4.0

90.5

15.4

Estonia

79.0

3.3

11.6

Belarus

75.1

3.3

15.0

2.2

Finland

68.6

2.9

4.9

France

69.0

3.0

80.1

18.2

France

68.3

2.9

–6.1

Singapore

67.2

3.0

97.8

5.6

Belgium

63.4

2.7

–4.5

Denmark

65.0

2.9

76.3

7.0

United Kingdom

60.3

2.6

23.3

Norway

63.5

2.8

87.4

4.8

Belarus

57.0

2.4

1.7

Ukraine

61.9

2.7

68.0

1.9

Czech Republic

41.9

1.8

5.9

Other countries

551.9

24.3

71.5

11.0

Other countries

390.9

16.5

–18.1

____________________________
Partner country: in case of exports – country of destination; in case of imports in trade with the EU countries – country of consignment, in trade with the non-EU countries – country of origin of the good.


Table 4. Exports by key commodity groups in January 2019


CN sections, chapters

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

 

Total

2 270.5

100.0

63.6

7.8

V

Mineral products

344.4

15.2

90.7

3.4

27

Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

341.1

15.0

91.3

3.2

2710

Petroleum products

305.2

13.4

97.0

–0.1

XVI

Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

296.2

13.0

34.2

–0.2

     84

Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

156.6

6.9

20.7

6.7

VI

Products of the chemical or allied industries

264.3

11.6

48.7

13.3

31

Fertilisers

77.2

3.4

84.6

32.1

XX

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

200.8

8.8

87.8

12.5

94

Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings

188.2

8.3

90.9

12.0

IV

Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

169.7

7.5

73.2

8.2

24

Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

45.9

2.0

99.9

–4.7

VII

Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof

159.4

7.0

77.4

12.2

39

Plastics and articles thereof

151.0

6.7

80.8

13.2

XV

Base metals and articles of base metal

130.1

5.7

48.0

12.2

73

Articles of iron or steel

57.0

2.5

70.4

9.3

 

Other

705.6

31.2

58.9

8.6


Table 5. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin by key commodity groups in January 2019

CN sections, chapters

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

 

Total

1 444.8

100.0

6.9

V

Mineral products

312.5

21.6

2.3

27

Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

311.3

21.5

2.5

2710

Petroleum products

295.9

20.5

1.3

XX

Miscellaneous manufactured articles

176.3

12.2

12.0

94

Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings

171.0

11.8

11.7

VI

Products of the chemical or allied industries

128.6

8.9

19.3

31

Fertilisers

65.3

4.5

27.0

IV

Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

124.3

8.6

5.0

24

Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

45.9

3.2

–3.6

VII

Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof

123.5

8.5

17.2

39

Plastics and articles thereof

122.0

8.4

17.3

XVI

Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

101.3

7.0

9.1

85

Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers

68.9

4.8

11.0

 

Other

478.3

33.2

3.2


Table 6. Imports by key commodity groups in January 2019


CN sections, chapters

Value, EUR million

Share, %

Change, against the respective period of 2018, %

 

Total

2 358.3

100.0

0.0

V

Mineral products

521.9

22.1

–5.2

27

Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

502.4

21.3

–4.2

2709

Crude petroleum

348.5

14.8

–2.1

XVI

Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

364.4

15.5

–15.0

     84

Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

193.9

8.2

–6.2

VI

Products of the chemical or allied industries

306.3

13.0

11.7

30

Pharmaceutical products

95.9

4.1

10.9

XVII

Vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment

209.9

8.9

9.9

87

Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof

203.5

8.6

8.4

XV

Base metals and articles of base metal

147.6

6.3

–2.1

72

Iron and steel

51.9

2.2

–3.7

VII

Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof

131.5

5.6

5.2

39

Plastics and articles thereof

110.8

4.7

4.3

IV

Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes

123.8

5.3

10.6

22

Beverages, spirits and vinegar

30.8

1.3

8.8

 

Other

552.9

23.3

5.1


Exports and imports dynamics, 2015–2019




Table 7. Volume of and changes in imports and exports


Period

Exports

Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin

Imports

Balance
EUR million

value, EUR million

change, against the previous month, %

value, EUR million

change, against the previous month, %

Share in total exports, %

value, EUR million

change, against the previous month, %

2018-01

2 106.0

−10.6

1 350.9

−2.9

64.1

2 358.5

−2.4

−252.5

2018-02

2 056.8

−2.3

1 240.5

−8.2

60.3

2 275.7

−3.5

−218.8

2018-03

2 384.7

15.9

1 420.2

14.5

59.6

2 585.0

13.6

−200.3

2018-04

2 067.2

−13.3

1 189.4

−16.3

57.5

2 331.9

−9.8

−264.7

2018-05

2 343.4

13.4

1 436.2

20.8

61.3

2 680.8

15.0

−337.3

2018-06

2 471.6

5.5

1 531.1

6.6

61.9

2 595.3

−3.2

−123.6

2018-07

2 397.3

−3.0

1 460.1

−4.6

60.9

2 557.0

−1.5

−159.7

2018-08

2 547.9

6.3

1 573.2

7.8

61.7

2 703.8

5.7

−155.9

2018-09

2 290.9

−10.1

1 430.9

−9.0

62.5

2 562.3

−5.2

−271.4

2018-10

2 714.2

18.5

1 657.5

15.8

61.1

3 049.7

19.0

−335.5

2018-11

2 653.7

−2.2

1 604.4

−3.2

60.5

2 796.5

−8.3

−142.8

2018-12

2 297.7

−13.4

1 342.3

−16.3

58.4

2 458.9

−12.1

−161.2

2019-01

2 270.5

−1.2

1 444.8

7.6

63.6

2 358.3

−4.1

−87.9

Note. Due to rounding, the sum of lines or columns in some tables may disagree with the “Total”.





