Lithuanian foreign trade in goods in January 2019

In January 2019, exports amounted to EUR 2.27 bn, imports – EUR 2.36 bn. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin amounted to EUR 1.44 bn. The foreign trade deficit of Lithuania amounted to EUR 87.9 mln.

Over the month, exports decreased by 1.2%, imports – 4.1 %. The decrease in exports was influenced by a decrease in exports of machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof (29%), petroleum products (7.8%), electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof (9.6%). The decrease in imports was determined by a decrease in imports of machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof (24.6%), optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, medical devices (29.1%), beverages and spirits (33.7%). Mineral products excluded, exports decreased by 0.5%, imports – 4.2%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 7.6%, mineral products excluded – 12.4%.





In January 2019, against January 2018, exports increased by 7.8%, imports remained almost unchanged. The increase in exports was influenced by an increase in exports of furniture (12%), fertilizers (32.1%), ground vehicles (18.6%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 8.6, imports – 1.6 %. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 6.9%, mineral products excluded – 8.3%.





In January 2019, the most important Lithuania’s partners in exports were Russia (10.4%), Poland (8.9%), Latvia (8.6%) and Germany (8.2%), while in imports – Russia (19.6%), Germany (11%), Poland (10.7%) and Latvia (7.2%). Most of the goods of Lithuanian origin were exported to Poland (9.8%), Germany (9.7%), Sweden (7%), Latvia (6%), the United States (5.8%).





In January 2019, the largest share in Lithuania’s exports and imports fell within mineral products (15.2 and 22.1% respectively), machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment (13 and 15.5% respectively) and products of the chemical and allied industries (11.6 and 13% respectively). As for the goods of Lithuanian origin, the largest share in exports fell within petroleum products (20.5%), miscellaneous manufactured articles (12.2%), products of the chemical and allied industries (8.9%), prepared foodstuffs, beverages and spirits, tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (8.6%).





Table 1. Foreign trade balance

EUR million





Exports Imports Balance Total Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin 20181 28 331.5 17 236.6 30 955.4 –2 623.9 January 2 106.0 1 350.9 2 358.5 –252.5 February 2 056.8 1 240.5 2 275.7 –218.8 March 2 384.7 1 420.2 2 585.0 –200.3 I quarter 6 547.5 4 011.6 7 219.2 –671.7 April 2 067.2 1 189.4 2 331.9 –264.7 May 2 343.4 1 436.2 2 680.8 –337.3 June 2 471.6 1 531.1 2 595.3 –123.6 II quarter 6 882.2 4 156.6 7 607.9 –725.7 July 2 397.3 1 460.1 2 557.0 –159.7 August 2 547.9 1 573.2 2 703.8 –155.9 September 2 290.9 1 430.9 2 562.3 –271.4 III quarter 7 236.1 4 464.2 7 823.2 –587.1 October 2 714.2 1 657.5 3 049.7 –335.5 November 2 653.7 1 604.4 2 796.5 –142.8 December 2 297.7 1 342.3 2 458.9 –161.2 IV quarter 7 665.6 4 604.2 8 305.2 –639.6 2019 January 2 270.5 1 444.8 2 358.3 –87.9

____________________________

1 Non-final data.





Table 2. Structure of and changes in foreign trade by BEC in January 2019





BEC Exports Imports Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Total 2 270.5 100.0 7.8 2 358.3 100.0 0.0 Capital goods 233.5 10.3 –6.7 310.5 13.2 –17.2 Intermediate goods 1 241.7 54.7 12.4 1 419.2 60.2 1.8 Consumption goods 655.2 28.9 8.0 543.4 23.0 5.9 Motor spirit 89.2 3.9 –19.8 2.0 0.1 0.8 Passenger motor cars 43.5 1.9 96.4 82.4 3.5 11.5 Other 7.5 0.3 –31.9 0.9 0.0 10.4



Table 3. Structure of and changes in trade with key foreign partners2 in 2019







Exports Imports Value, EUR million Share, % Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Total 2 270.5 100.0 63.6 7.3 Total 2 358.3 100.0 0.0 EU28 1 402.5 61.8 69.0 7.7 EU28 1 537.8 65.2 –3.0 Euro area 856.6 37.7 65.2 6.4 Euro area 1 024.7 43.5 –5.2 Russia 235.5 10.4 9.3 1.4 Russia 461.5 19.6 37.4 Poland 202.6 8.9 70.1 4.7 Germany 259.3 11.0 –13.3 Latvia 196.0 8.6 44.3 8.5 Poland 253.5 10.7 –5.2 Germany 185.4 8.2 75.7 7.6 Latvia 169.8 7.2 –7.6 Sweden 122.1 5.4 83.1 6.3 Netherlands 119.8 5.1 2.6 Estonia 96.2 4.2 41.7 7.9 Sweden 91.6 3.9 12.3 United Kingdom 94.8 4.2 81.3 8.4 China 87.2 3.7 15.4 Netherlands 92.5 4.1 84.1 7.5 Italy 86.2 3.7 –15.2 United States 91.8 4.0 90.5 15.4 Estonia 79.0 3.3 11.6 Belarus 75.1 3.3 15.0 2.2 Finland 68.6 2.9 4.9 France 69.0 3.0 80.1 18.2 France 68.3 2.9 –6.1 Singapore 67.2 3.0 97.8 5.6 Belgium 63.4 2.7 –4.5 Denmark 65.0 2.9 76.3 7.0 United Kingdom 60.3 2.6 23.3 Norway 63.5 2.8 87.4 4.8 Belarus 57.0 2.4 1.7 Ukraine 61.9 2.7 68.0 1.9 Czech Republic 41.9 1.8 5.9 Other countries 551.9 24.3 71.5 11.0 Other countries 390.9 16.5 –18.1

____________________________

2 Partner country: in case of exports – country of destination; in case of imports in trade with the EU countries – country of consignment, in trade with the non-EU countries – country of origin of the good.





Table 4. Exports by key commodity groups in January 2019





CN sections, chapters Value, EUR million Share, % Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Total 2 270.5 100.0 63.6 7.8 V Mineral products 344.4 15.2 90.7 3.4 27 Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes 341.1 15.0 91.3 3.2 2710 Petroleum products 305.2 13.4 97.0 –0.1 XVI Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles 296.2 13.0 34.2 –0.2 84 Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof 156.6 6.9 20.7 6.7 VI Products of the chemical or allied industries 264.3 11.6 48.7 13.3 31 Fertilisers 77.2 3.4 84.6 32.1 XX Miscellaneous manufactured articles 200.8 8.8 87.8 12.5 94 Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings 188.2 8.3 90.9 12.0 IV Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 169.7 7.5 73.2 8.2 24 Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 45.9 2.0 99.9 –4.7 VII Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof 159.4 7.0 77.4 12.2 39 Plastics and articles thereof 151.0 6.7 80.8 13.2 XV Base metals and articles of base metal 130.1 5.7 48.0 12.2 73 Articles of iron or steel 57.0 2.5 70.4 9.3 Other 705.6 31.2 58.9 8.6





Table 5. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin by key commodity groups in January 2019

CN sections, chapters Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Total 1 444.8 100.0 6.9 V Mineral products 312.5 21.6 2.3 27 Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes 311.3 21.5 2.5 2710 Petroleum products 295.9 20.5 1.3 XX Miscellaneous manufactured articles 176.3 12.2 12.0 94 Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting fittings, prefabricated buildings 171.0 11.8 11.7 VI Products of the chemical or allied industries 128.6 8.9 19.3 31 Fertilisers 65.3 4.5 27.0 IV Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 124.3 8.6 5.0 24 Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 45.9 3.2 –3.6 VII Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof 123.5 8.5 17.2 39 Plastics and articles thereof 122.0 8.4 17.3 XVI Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles 101.3 7.0 9.1 85 Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers 68.9 4.8 11.0 Other 478.3 33.2 3.2



Table 6. Imports by key commodity groups in January 2019





CN sections, chapters Value, EUR million Share, % Change, against the respective period of 2018, % Total 2 358.3 100.0 0.0 V Mineral products 521.9 22.1 –5.2 27 Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes 502.4 21.3 –4.2 2709 Crude petroleum 348.5 14.8 –2.1 XVI Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment; parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles 364.4 15.5 –15.0 84 Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof 193.9 8.2 –6.2 VI Products of the chemical or allied industries 306.3 13.0 11.7 30 Pharmaceutical products 95.9 4.1 10.9 XVII Vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment 209.9 8.9 9.9 87 Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof 203.5 8.6 8.4 XV Base metals and articles of base metal 147.6 6.3 –2.1 72 Iron and steel 51.9 2.2 –3.7 VII Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof 131.5 5.6 5.2 39 Plastics and articles thereof 110.8 4.7 4.3 IV Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes 123.8 5.3 10.6 22 Beverages, spirits and vinegar 30.8 1.3 8.8 Other 552.9 23.3 5.1





Exports and imports dynamics, 2015–2019













Table 7. Volume of and changes in imports and exports





Period Exports Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin Imports Balance

EUR million value, EUR million change, against the previous month, % value, EUR million change, against the previous month, % Share in total exports, % value, EUR million change, against the previous month, % 2018-01 2 106.0 −10.6 1 350.9 −2.9 64.1 2 358.5 −2.4 −252.5 2018-02 2 056.8 −2.3 1 240.5 −8.2 60.3 2 275.7 −3.5 −218.8 2018-03 2 384.7 15.9 1 420.2 14.5 59.6 2 585.0 13.6 −200.3 2018-04 2 067.2 −13.3 1 189.4 −16.3 57.5 2 331.9 −9.8 −264.7 2018-05 2 343.4 13.4 1 436.2 20.8 61.3 2 680.8 15.0 −337.3 2018-06 2 471.6 5.5 1 531.1 6.6 61.9 2 595.3 −3.2 −123.6 2018-07 2 397.3 −3.0 1 460.1 −4.6 60.9 2 557.0 −1.5 −159.7 2018-08 2 547.9 6.3 1 573.2 7.8 61.7 2 703.8 5.7 −155.9 2018-09 2 290.9 −10.1 1 430.9 −9.0 62.5 2 562.3 −5.2 −271.4 2018-10 2 714.2 18.5 1 657.5 15.8 61.1 3 049.7 19.0 −335.5 2018-11 2 653.7 −2.2 1 604.4 −3.2 60.5 2 796.5 −8.3 −142.8 2018-12 2 297.7 −13.4 1 342.3 −16.3 58.4 2 458.9 −12.1 −161.2 2019-01 2 270.5 −1.2 1 444.8 7.6 63.6 2 358.3 −4.1 −87.9

Note. Due to rounding, the sum of lines or columns in some tables may disagree with the “Total”.



