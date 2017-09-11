Analytics, Foreign trade , Lithuania, Statistics
Lithuanian foreign trade in goods in January 2019
Over the month, exports decreased by 1.2%, imports – 4.1 %. The decrease in exports was influenced by a decrease in exports of machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof (29%), petroleum products (7.8%), electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof (9.6%). The decrease in imports was determined by a decrease in imports of machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof (24.6%), optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, medical devices (29.1%), beverages and spirits (33.7%). Mineral products excluded, exports decreased by 0.5%, imports – 4.2%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 7.6%, mineral products excluded – 12.4%.
In January 2019, against January 2018, exports increased by 7.8%, imports remained almost unchanged. The increase in exports was influenced by an increase in exports of furniture (12%), fertilizers (32.1%), ground vehicles (18.6%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 8.6, imports – 1.6 %. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 6.9%, mineral products excluded – 8.3%.
In January 2019, the most important Lithuania’s partners in exports were Russia (10.4%), Poland (8.9%), Latvia (8.6%) and Germany (8.2%), while in imports – Russia (19.6%), Germany (11%), Poland (10.7%) and Latvia (7.2%). Most of the goods of Lithuanian origin were exported to Poland (9.8%), Germany (9.7%), Sweden (7%), Latvia (6%), the United States (5.8%).
In January 2019, the largest share in Lithuania’s exports and imports fell within mineral products (15.2 and 22.1% respectively), machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment (13 and 15.5% respectively) and products of the chemical and allied industries (11.6 and 13% respectively). As for the goods of Lithuanian origin, the largest share in exports fell within petroleum products (20.5%), miscellaneous manufactured articles (12.2%), products of the chemical and allied industries (8.9%), prepared foodstuffs, beverages and spirits, tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (8.6%).
Table 1. Foreign trade balance
EUR million
Exports
Imports
Balance
Total
Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin
20181
28 331.5
17 236.6
30 955.4
–2 623.9
January
2 106.0
1 350.9
2 358.5
–252.5
February
2 056.8
1 240.5
2 275.7
–218.8
March
2 384.7
1 420.2
2 585.0
–200.3
I quarter
6 547.5
4 011.6
7 219.2
–671.7
April
2 067.2
1 189.4
2 331.9
–264.7
May
2 343.4
1 436.2
2 680.8
–337.3
June
2 471.6
1 531.1
2 595.3
–123.6
II quarter
6 882.2
4 156.6
7 607.9
–725.7
July
2 397.3
1 460.1
2 557.0
–159.7
August
2 547.9
1 573.2
2 703.8
–155.9
September
2 290.9
1 430.9
2 562.3
–271.4
III quarter
7 236.1
4 464.2
7 823.2
–587.1
October
2 714.2
1 657.5
3 049.7
–335.5
November
2 653.7
1 604.4
2 796.5
–142.8
December
2 297.7
1 342.3
2 458.9
–161.2
IV quarter
7 665.6
4 604.2
8 305.2
–639.6
2019
January
2 270.5
1 444.8
2 358.3
–87.9
____________________________
1 Non-final data.
Table 2. Structure of and changes in foreign trade by BEC in January 2019
|
BEC
|
Exports
|
Imports
|
Value, EUR million
|
Share, %
|
Change, against the respective period of 2018, %
|
Value, EUR million
|
Share, %
|
Change, against the respective period of 2018, %
|
Total
|
2 270.5
|
100.0
|
7.8
|
2 358.3
|
100.0
|
0.0
|
Capital goods
|
233.5
|
10.3
|
–6.7
|
310.5
|
13.2
|
–17.2
|
Intermediate goods
|
1 241.7
|
54.7
|
12.4
|
1 419.2
|
60.2
|
1.8
|
Consumption goods
|
655.2
|
28.9
|
8.0
|
543.4
|
23.0
|
5.9
|
Motor spirit
|
89.2
|
3.9
|
–19.8
|
2.0
|
0.1
|
0.8
|
Passenger motor cars
|
43.5
|
1.9
|
96.4
|
82.4
|
3.5
|
11.5
|
Other
|
7.5
|
0.3
|
–31.9
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
10.4
Table 3. Structure of and changes in trade with key foreign partners2 in 2019
|
|
|
Imports
|
|
Value, EUR million
|
Share, %
|
Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, %
|
Change, against the respective period of 2018, %
|
Value, EUR million
|
Share, %
|
Change, against the respective period of 2018, %
|
|
Total
|
2 270.5
|
100.0
|
63.6
|
7.3
|
Total
|
2 358.3
|
100.0
|
0.0
|
EU28
|
1 402.5
|
61.8
|
69.0
|
7.7
|
EU28
|
1 537.8
|
65.2
|
–3.0
|
Euro area
|
856.6
|
37.7
|
65.2
|
6.4
|
Euro area
|
1 024.7
|
43.5
|
–5.2
|
Russia
|
235.5
|
10.4
|
9.3
|
1.4
|
Russia
|
461.5
|
19.6
|
37.4
|
Poland
|
202.6
|
8.9
|
70.1
|
4.7
|
Germany
|
259.3
|
11.0
|
–13.3
|
Latvia
|
196.0
|
8.6
|
44.3
|
8.5
|
Poland
|
253.5
|
10.7
|
–5.2
|
Germany
|
185.4
|
8.2
|
75.7
|
7.6
|
Latvia
|
169.8
|
7.2
|
–7.6
|
Sweden
|
122.1
|
5.4
|
83.1
|
6.3
|
Netherlands
|
119.8
|
5.1
|
2.6
|
Estonia
|
96.2
|
4.2
|
41.7
|
7.9
|
Sweden
|
91.6
|
3.9
|
12.3
|
United Kingdom
|
94.8
|
4.2
|
81.3
|
8.4
|
China
|
87.2
|
3.7
|
15.4
|
Netherlands
|
92.5
|
4.1
|
84.1
|
7.5
|
Italy
|
86.2
|
3.7
|
–15.2
|
United States
|
91.8
|
4.0
|
90.5
|
15.4
|
Estonia
|
79.0
|
3.3
|
11.6
|
Belarus
|
75.1
|
3.3
|
15.0
|
2.2
|
Finland
|
68.6
|
2.9
|
4.9
|
France
|
69.0
|
3.0
|
80.1
|
18.2
|
France
|
68.3
|
2.9
|
–6.1
|
Singapore
|
67.2
|
3.0
|
97.8
|
5.6
|
Belgium
|
63.4
|
2.7
|
–4.5
|
Denmark
|
65.0
|
2.9
|
76.3
|
7.0
|
United Kingdom
|
60.3
|
2.6
|
23.3
|
Norway
|
63.5
|
2.8
|
87.4
|
4.8
|
Belarus
|
57.0
|
2.4
|
1.7
|
Ukraine
|
61.9
|
2.7
|
68.0
|
1.9
|
Czech Republic
|
41.9
|
1.8
|
5.9
|
Other countries
|
551.9
|
24.3
|
71.5
|
11.0
|
Other countries
|
390.9
|
16.5
|
–18.1
____________________________
2 Partner country: in case of exports – country of destination; in case of imports in trade with the EU countries – country of consignment, in trade with the non-EU countries – country of origin of the good.
Table 4. Exports by key commodity groups in January 2019
|
CN sections, chapters
|
Value, EUR million
|
Share, %
|
Share of goods of Lithuanian origin, %
|
Change, against the respective period of 2018, %
|
|
Total
|
2 270.5
|
100.0
|
63.6
|
7.8
|
V
|
Mineral products
|
344.4
|
15.2
|
90.7
|
3.4
|
27
|
Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their
distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes
|
341.1
|
15.0
|
91.3
|
3.2
|
2710
|
Petroleum products
|
305.2
|
13.4
|
97.0
|
–0.1
|
XVI
|
Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment;
parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound
recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles
|
296.2
|
13.0
|
34.2
|
–0.2
|
84
|
Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof
|
156.6
|
6.9
|
20.7
|
6.7
|
VI
|
Products of the chemical or allied industries
|
264.3
|
11.6
|
48.7
|
13.3
|
31
|
Fertilisers
|
77.2
|
3.4
|
84.6
|
32.1
|
XX
|
Miscellaneous manufactured articles
|
200.8
|
8.8
|
87.8
|
12.5
|
94
|
Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting
fittings, prefabricated buildings
|
188.2
|
8.3
|
90.9
|
12.0
|
IV
|
Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar;
tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes
|
169.7
|
7.5
|
73.2
|
8.2
|
24
|
Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes
|
45.9
|
2.0
|
99.9
|
–4.7
|
VII
|
Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof
|
159.4
|
7.0
|
77.4
|
12.2
|
39
|
Plastics and articles thereof
|
151.0
|
6.7
|
80.8
|
13.2
|
XV
|
Base metals and articles of base metal
|
130.1
|
5.7
|
48.0
|
12.2
|
73
|
Articles of iron or steel
|
57.0
|
2.5
|
70.4
|
9.3
|
|
Other
|
705.6
|
31.2
|
58.9
|
8.6
Table 5. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin by key commodity groups in January 2019
|
CN sections, chapters
|
Value, EUR million
|
Share, %
|
Change, against the respective period of 2018, %
|
|
Total
|
1 444.8
|
100.0
|
6.9
|
V
|
Mineral products
|
312.5
|
21.6
|
2.3
|
27
|
Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their
distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes
|
311.3
|
21.5
|
2.5
|
2710
|
Petroleum products
|
295.9
|
20.5
|
1.3
|
XX
|
Miscellaneous manufactured articles
|
176.3
|
12.2
|
12.0
|
94
|
Furniture and related articles, lamps and lighting
fittings, prefabricated buildings
|
171.0
|
11.8
|
11.7
|
VI
|
Products of the chemical or allied industries
|
128.6
|
8.9
|
19.3
|
31
|
Fertilisers
|
65.3
|
4.5
|
27.0
|
IV
|
Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar;
tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes
|
124.3
|
8.6
|
5.0
|
24
|
Tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes
|
45.9
|
3.2
|
–3.6
|
VII
|
Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof
|
123.5
|
8.5
|
17.2
|
39
|
Plastics and articles thereof
|
122.0
|
8.4
|
17.3
|
XVI
|
Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment;
parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound
recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles
|
101.3
|
7.0
|
9.1
|
85
|
Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof;
sound recorders and reproducers
|
68.9
|
4.8
|
11.0
|
|
Other
|
478.3
|
33.2
|
3.2
Table 6. Imports by key commodity groups in January 2019
|
CN sections, chapters
|
Value, EUR million
|
Share, %
|
Change, against the respective period of 2018, %
|
|
Total
|
2 358.3
|
100.0
|
0.0
|
V
|
Mineral products
|
521.9
|
22.1
|
–5.2
|
27
|
Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their
distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes
|
502.4
|
21.3
|
–4.2
|
2709
|
Crude petroleum
|
348.5
|
14.8
|
–2.1
|
XVI
|
Machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical equipment;
parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound
recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles
|
364.4
|
15.5
|
–15.0
|
84
|
Machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof
|
193.9
|
8.2
|
–6.2
|
VI
|
Products of the chemical or allied industries
|
306.3
|
13.0
|
11.7
|
30
|
Pharmaceutical products
|
95.9
|
4.1
|
10.9
|
XVII
|
Vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport
equipment
|
209.9
|
8.9
|
9.9
|
87
|
Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and
parts and accessories thereof
|
203.5
|
8.6
|
8.4
|
XV
|
Base metals and articles of base metal
|
147.6
|
6.3
|
–2.1
|
72
|
Iron and steel
|
51.9
|
2.2
|
–3.7
|
VII
|
Plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof
|
131.5
|
5.6
|
5.2
|
39
|
Plastics and articles thereof
|
110.8
|
4.7
|
4.3
|
IV
|
Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar;
tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes
|
123.8
|
5.3
|
10.6
|
22
|
Beverages, spirits and vinegar
|
30.8
|
1.3
|
8.8
|
|
Other
|
552.9
|
23.3
|
5.1
Exports and imports dynamics, 2015–2019
Table 7. Volume of and changes in imports and exports
|
Period
|
Exports
|
Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin
|
Imports
|
Balance
|
value, EUR million
|
change, against the previous month, %
|
value, EUR million
|
change, against the previous month, %
|
Share in total exports, %
|
value, EUR million
|
change, against the previous month, %
|
2018-01
|
2 106.0
|
−10.6
|
1 350.9
|
−2.9
|
64.1
|
2 358.5
|
−2.4
|
−252.5
|
2018-02
|
2 056.8
|
−2.3
|
1 240.5
|
−8.2
|
60.3
|
2 275.7
|
−3.5
|
−218.8
|
2018-03
|
2 384.7
|
15.9
|
1 420.2
|
14.5
|
59.6
|
2 585.0
|
13.6
|
−200.3
|
2018-04
|
2 067.2
|
−13.3
|
1 189.4
|
−16.3
|
57.5
|
2 331.9
|
−9.8
|
−264.7
|
2018-05
|
2 343.4
|
13.4
|
1 436.2
|
20.8
|
61.3
|
2 680.8
|
15.0
|
−337.3
|
2018-06
|
2 471.6
|
5.5
|
1 531.1
|
6.6
|
61.9
|
2 595.3
|
−3.2
|
−123.6
|
2018-07
|
2 397.3
|
−3.0
|
1 460.1
|
−4.6
|
60.9
|
2 557.0
|
−1.5
|
−159.7
|
2018-08
|
2 547.9
|
6.3
|
1 573.2
|
7.8
|
61.7
|
2 703.8
|
5.7
|
−155.9
|
2018-09
|
2 290.9
|
−10.1
|
1 430.9
|
−9.0
|
62.5
|
2 562.3
|
−5.2
|
−271.4
|
2018-10
|
2 714.2
|
18.5
|
1 657.5
|
15.8
|
61.1
|
3 049.7
|
19.0
|
−335.5
|
2018-11
|
2 653.7
|
−2.2
|
1 604.4
|
−3.2
|
60.5
|
2 796.5
|
−8.3
|
−142.8
|
2018-12
|
2 297.7
|
−13.4
|
1 342.3
|
−16.3
|
58.4
|
2 458.9
|
−12.1
|
−161.2
|
2019-01
|
2 270.5
|
−1.2
|
1 444.8
|
7.6
|
63.6
|
2 358.3
|
−4.1
|
−87.9
Note. Due to rounding, the sum of lines or
columns in some tables may disagree with the “Total”.
