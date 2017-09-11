Analytics, Financial Services, Latvia, Society, Statistics
35.7 % of households in Latvia paid for usual necessary expenses with difficulty in 2018
The share
of households paying for usual necessary expenses with some difficulty or
fairly easily has increased (from 51.2% in 2017 to 56.8% in 2018), as has the
proportion of households making ends meet easily or very easily (from 5.3% to
7.4%, respectively).
The share
of households paying for usual necessary expenses fairly easily or with some
difficulty constituted 63.7% in Riga, 61.2% in Vidzeme, 55.8% in Kurzeme, 52.3%
in Pierīga, 50.1% in Latgale and 48.3% in Zemgale.
The highest
share of households making ends meet easily or very easily was registered in
Riga (8.9%), Zemgale (8.1%) and Pierīga (8%). Lower share of such households
was recorded in Kurzeme (6.2%), Latgale (5.8%) and Vidzeme (4.1%).
In Latgale
and Zemgale, the greatest share of households (44.1% and 43.6%, respectively)
made ends meet with difficulty or great difficulty.
|
|
With
difficulty or great difficulty
|
With
some difficulty or fairly easily
|
Easily
or very easily
|
Latvia
|
35.7
|
56.8
|
7.4
|
Urban
areas
|
34.6
|
57.4
|
8.0
|
Rural
areas
|
38.6
|
55.5
|
5.9
|
Riga
|
27.3
|
63.7
|
8.9
|
Pierīga
|
39.6
|
52.3
|
8.0
|
Vidzeme
|
34.7
|
61.2
|
4.1
|
Kurzeme
|
38.0
|
55.8
|
6.2
|
Zemgale
|
43.6
|
48.3
|
8.1
|
Latgale
|
44.1
|
50.1
|
5.8
The
greatest difficulty to pay for usual necessary expenses was observed in
households consisting of single elderly (aged over 65) – 54.8% of them admitted
that make ends meet with difficulty or great difficulty. Households consisting
of one adult with children also had difficulty or great difficulty to make the
ends meet – 42.6%. The smallest share of such households was observed
among couples with one child (17.1%).
In 2018,
Latvia population indicated that one household member would need at least
EUR 555 monthly to make ends meet. It is EUR 46 or 9.1% more
than mentioned in 2017 when inhabitants of Latvia pointed out that one
household member would need at least EUR 509 monthly to make ends
meet, while household disposable income constituted 96% of the sum, reaching
EUR 489 per household member monthly.
In 2017,
households having lower income (belonging to the first and second quintile
group) were those that were not able to make ends meet the most often. In the
first quintile group one household member would need at least
EUR 360 monthly (disposable income thereof constituted only 45.1% of
the sum, reaching EUR 162 per household member monthly), and in the second
quintile group one household member would need EUR 446 monthly (64% and
EUR 285, respectively).
In 2018, 62%
of the poorest households (belonging to the first quintile group) paid for
usual necessary expenses with difficulty or great difficulty. The share of such
households among richest households (fifth quintile group) was notably smaller
– 9.5%. Moreover, compared to the households belonging to the two bottom
quintiles, households of the fifth quintile indicated significantly higher sum
needed to make ends meet – at least EUR 711 per household member
monthly.
Population
opinion about sums needed to make ends meet and data on household disposable
income were acquired with the help of the survey European Union Statistics on
Income and Living Conditions (EU-SILC) 2018 conducted by the CSB. The
survey covered 6 thousand households and 11 thousand respondents aged
16 and over.
