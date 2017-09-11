Latvian unemployment stays at 6.7% in late February

At the end of February, the unemployment rate in Latvia remained unchanged from the end of January, at 6.7% of the economically active population, LETA was told at the State Employment Agency.

The number of people registered with the agency as jobless grew by 526 from the end of January to 62,477 people at the end of February.





The lowest unemployment rate was recorded in Riga Region where 4.4% of the working-age population were out of work in February, which is as many as a month ago. The highest unemployment rate was recorded in Latgale where joblessness increased by 0.2 percentage points from March to 15.2% this February.





Unemployment rose by 0.2 percentage points to 8.1% in Kurzeme and by 0.1 percentage points to 6.8% in Vidzeme. In Zemgale, the jobless rate remained unchanged m-o-m and was 6.6% in February.





In Riga, the unemployment rate was 4.1% in late February, also unchanged from January.





At the end of January 2019, Latvia’s registered unemployment rate stood at 6.7%.