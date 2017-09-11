Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Society, Statistics

Eurobarometer: Most residents see healthcare and social protection as main problems in Latvia

BC, Riga, 11.03.2019.
According to a Eurobarometer survey, most Latvian residents see healthcare and social protection as the main problems in the country.

42% of respondents mentioned healthcare and social protection as the main problems in Latvia, 25% mentioned the high cost of living, 24% mentioned the pension system, 23% mentioned the tax system, while 19 percent mentioned unemployment as the main problem in the country.


Meanwhile, when looking at the main problems within the EU, 47% of Latvian residents mentioned immigration, while 26% mentioned terrorism.


Furthermore, there has been an increase in the number of Latvian resident satisfied with their lives since the autumn of 2017 - from 69% in autumn of 2017, to 77% this past November.




