Eurobarometer: Most residents see healthcare and social protection as main problems in Latvia

According to a Eurobarometer survey, most Latvian residents see healthcare and social protection as the main problems in the country.

42% of respondents mentioned healthcare and social protection as the main problems in Latvia, 25% mentioned the high cost of living, 24% mentioned the pension system, 23% mentioned the tax system, while 19 percent mentioned unemployment as the main problem in the country.





Meanwhile, when looking at the main problems within the EU, 47% of Latvian residents mentioned immigration, while 26% mentioned terrorism.





Furthermore, there has been an increase in the number of Latvian resident satisfied with their lives since the autumn of 2017 - from 69% in autumn of 2017, to 77% this past November.