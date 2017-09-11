Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Society, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 11.03.2019, 08:58
Eurobarometer: Most residents see healthcare and social protection as main problems in Latvia
BC, Riga, 11.03.2019.Print version
According to a Eurobarometer survey, most Latvian residents see healthcare and social protection as the main problems in the country.
42% of respondents mentioned healthcare and social protection as the main problems in Latvia, 25% mentioned the high cost of living, 24% mentioned the pension system, 23% mentioned the tax system, while 19 percent mentioned unemployment as the main problem in the country.
Meanwhile, when looking at the main problems within the EU, 47% of Latvian residents mentioned immigration, while 26% mentioned terrorism.
Furthermore, there has been an increase in the number of Latvian resident satisfied with their lives since the autumn of 2017 - from 69% in autumn of 2017, to 77% this past November.
Other articles:
- 11.03.2019 Latvian unemployment stays at 6.7% in late February
- 11.03.2019 Swedbank pension funds acquire qualifying holding in HansaMatrix
- 11.03.2019 New EU rules reduce formalities for living and working abroad
- 11.03.2019 Latvia`s national debt increased by EUR 500 mln last year
- 08.03.2019 День учителя RIBOCA собирает педагогов со всей Латвии
- 08.03.2019 Уволился госсекретарь Минсообщения Каспар Озолиньш
- 08.03.2019 Lietuvos energijos tiekimas в марте будет поставлять газ Rigas siltums
- 08.03.2019 airBaltic примет на работу 50 новых механиков в Риге и в Таллинне
- 08.03.2019 Trauma Simulator wins Latvian-American Innovation Award 2019
- 08.03.2019 Кариньш о предложении литовского премьера по БелАЭС: решать должны белорусы