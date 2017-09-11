Analytics, Banks, Car market, Financial Services, Latvia
Women in Latvia prefer small and compact SUVs - leasing company
Women in Latvia who buy automobiles on lease prefer small and compact SUVs, SEB Banka's communications project manager Jelena Kontusa told citing data from SEB Lizings, a leasing company that is part of the SEB Group.
More than half of automobiles bought on lease through SEB Lizings last year belong to women, said Kontusa.
Most of these were small and compact SUVs, including Nissan Juke, Nissan Qashqai, Toyota CH-R, Toyota RAV4, Skoda Karoq. The most popular colors were white and gray. The brands that are the most popular with women are Nissan, Toyota, Skoda, Volkswagen and KIA.
Approximately 66% of automobile leasing contracts signed by SEB Lizings in 2018 were concluded with women. Women's main considerations in choosing an automobile include comfort, mileage, and cost of maintenance, which is why increasingly more women prefer to buy new automobiles, said SEB Lizings head Jelena Gavrilova.
