Thursday, 07.03.2019, 21:29
In January, the number of tourists in accommodation establishments increased
In January 2019, 114,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 4% fewer than in January 2018. Of tourists 68%, or 77,000, arrived from Finland and Russia. Compared to the previous year, the number of tourists from these countries has decreased by 19% and 4%, respectively. 8% more tourists from Latvia stayed in accommodation establishments. More tourists came also from other European countries – Sweden, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Germany and Norway.
The number of tourists from Asian countries remained at the level of previous year. 72% of the foreign tourists preferred to stay in accommodation establishments in Tallinn. 7% of the foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Pärnu city and 6% in both Tartu city and Ida-Viru county. 64% of foreign tourists were on a holiday trip and 28% on a business trip.
In January, 95,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 9% more than in January 2018. 59% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 25% on a business trip. 31% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Harju county, 15% in Tartu county, 14% in Pärnu county and 11% in Ida-Viru county.
In January, 999 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists. 20,000 rooms and 47,000 bed places were available. 36% of the rooms and 27% of the bed places were occupied. In January 2019, the average cost of a guest night was 37 euros, i.e. as expensive as in January 2018. The average cost of a guest night was 42 euros in Harju county, 37 euros in Tartu county, 33 euros in Ida-Viru county and 27 euros in Pärnu county.
Accommodation by region, January 2019
|Accommodation
|Total
|Northern Estonia
|North-Eastern Estonia
|Central Estonia
|Western Estonia
|Southern Estonia
|Accommodation establishments
|999
|214
|57
|108
|303
|317
|Rooms
|20,355
|9,014
|1,222
|1,501
|4,477
|4,141
|Bed places
|46,569
|19,694
|2,649
|3,787
|10,284
|10,155
|Room occupancy rate, %
|36
|46
|46
|18
|27
|29
|Bed place occupancy rate, %
|27
|35
|40
|14
|20
|21
|Tourists accommodated
|208,405
|113,184
|17,476
|9,443
|30,878
|37,424
|Nights spent
|394,683
|214,635
|32,996
|16,415
|64,578
|66,059
|residents of Estonia
|155,230
|45,509
|17,140
|12,416
|36,371
|43,794
|foreign visitors
|239,453
|169,126
|15,856
|3,999
|28,207
|22,265
|Average cost of a guest night, euros
|37
|42
|33
|31
|27
|32
