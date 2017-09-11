In January, the number of tourists in accommodation establishments increased

According to Statistics Estonia, in January 2019, domestic and foreign tourists who stayed in accommodation establishments numbered 208,000, which is 1% more than in January 2018. Compared to January 2018, the number of domestic tourists increased and the number of foreign tourists decreased.

In January 2019, 114,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 4% fewer than in January 2018. Of tourists 68%, or 77,000, arrived from Finland and Russia. Compared to the previous year, the number of tourists from these countries has decreased by 19% and 4%, respectively. 8% more tourists from Latvia stayed in accommodation establishments. More tourists came also from other European countries – Sweden, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Germany and Norway.





The number of tourists from Asian countries remained at the level of previous year. 72% of the foreign tourists preferred to stay in accommodation establishments in Tallinn. 7% of the foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Pärnu city and 6% in both Tartu city and Ida-Viru county. 64% of foreign tourists were on a holiday trip and 28% on a business trip.





In January, 95,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 9% more than in January 2018. 59% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 25% on a business trip. 31% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Harju county, 15% in Tartu county, 14% in Pärnu county and 11% in Ida-Viru county.





In January, 999 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists. 20,000 rooms and 47,000 bed places were available. 36% of the rooms and 27% of the bed places were occupied. In January 2019, the average cost of a guest night was 37 euros, i.e. as expensive as in January 2018. The average cost of a guest night was 42 euros in Harju county, 37 euros in Tartu county, 33 euros in Ida-Viru county and 27 euros in Pärnu county.





Accommodation by region, January 2019



