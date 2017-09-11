In January, the volume of industrial production in Estonia was greater than a year ago

According to Statistics Estonia, in January 2019, the production of industrial enterprises increased by 5% compared to January 2018. Production increased in manufacturing and energy, but decreased in mining.

In January, the total production in manufacturing was 4% higher compared to the corresponding month of 2018. In January, over a half of the branches of industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of computers and electronic products, manufacture of food products and electrical equipment. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of wood and fabricated metal products.





In January, 69% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, compared to January 2018, sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 6% and sales to the domestic market by 2%.





In January 2019, compared to December, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production increased by 1%. The production of manufacturing remained at the same level.





Compared to January 2018, the production of electricity increased by 3% and the production of heat rose by 30%.















