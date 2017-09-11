Analytics, Estonia, Industry, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 06.03.2019, 14:25
In January, the volume of industrial production in Estonia was greater than a year ago
In January, the total production in manufacturing was 4% higher compared to the corresponding month of 2018. In January, over a half of the branches of industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of computers and electronic products, manufacture of food products and electrical equipment. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of wood and fabricated metal products.
In January, 69% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, compared to January 2018, sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 6% and sales to the domestic market by 2%.
In January 2019, compared to December, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production increased by 1%. The production of manufacturing remained at the same level.
Compared to January 2018, the production of electricity increased by 3% and the production of heat rose by 30%.
- 06.03.2019 Baltic Sea – a unique region for security cooperation
- 06.03.2019 Survey: Latvians' expectations about their pensions have significantly increased
- 06.03.2019 Latvian TSO: Electricity trade between Baltics and Europe doubled in past 4 years
- 06.03.2019 В Эстонии начался прием ходатайств о компенсации виз Российской Федерации
- 06.03.2019 Более трети жителей Эстонии использует возврат переплаченного налога на повседневные нужды
- 05.03.2019 Estonia: Tallink's passenger numbers down 0.4% on year in February
- 05.03.2019 Elektrum Lietuva: Lithuania registers lowest electricity market price in Baltics
- 05.03.2019 Environmental organizations file lawsuit in EU court against renewable energy directive
- 04.03.2019 First-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia up 1.6% in two months
- 04.03.2019 In 2018, increase recorded in both freight and passenger transport in Latvia