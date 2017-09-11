Analytics, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics
Changes in prices in Lithuania calculated based on the HICP
Fig. 1. Average annual inflation calculated based on the HICP
%
- In
January 2019, annual inflation (January 2019, against January 2018)
calculated based on the HICP stood at 1.6% and was by 0.1
percentage points lower than the CPI-based one.
Fig. 2. Annual inflation calculated based on the HICP
%
In January 2019, against December 2018, the overall change
in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP was
negative and stood at minus 0.1%. The overall change in prices for
consumer goods and services calculated based on the CPI stood at 0.2%.
Table 1. Rates of change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP, January 2019
ECOICOP1 divisions of consumer goods and services
Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰
Price growth, drop (–), %
January 2019, against
Average annual
December 2018
January 2018
Consumption goods and services
1 000.0
–0.1
1.6
2.4
Food products and non-alcoholic beverages
197.9
1.0
–0.1
1.2
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products
73.4
0.4
3.0
3.3
Clothing and footwear
67.9
–8.0
–2.2
–0.1
Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels
111.4
2.7
5.2
3.2
Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance
72.0
0.6
1.7
0.8
Health care
59.4
1.5
4.5
1.7
Transport
154.7
–2.2
0.0
4.4
Communications
28.0
0.3
–1.0
–1.4
Recreation and culture
84.0
0.1
1.1
2.1
Education
13.3
–0.2
3.0
3.1
Hotels, cafes and restaurants
61.9
0.3
5.6
5.3
Miscellaneous goods and services
76.1
1.7
2.5
2.9
_________________________________
1 European Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose – ECOICOP
