Changes in prices in Lithuania calculated based on the HICP

In January 2019, average annual inflation calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is methodologically harmonised with those of other EU member states, stood at 2.4% and was by 0.1 percentage points lower than that calculated based on the consumer price index (CPI).

Fig. 1. Average annual inflation calculated based on the HICP

  • In January 2019, annual inflation (January 2019, against January 2018) calculated based on the HICP stood at 1.6% and was by 0.1 percentage points lower than the CPI-based one.


Fig. 2. Annual inflation calculated based on the HICP
In January 2019, against December 2018, the overall change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP was negative and stood at minus 0.1%. The overall change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the CPI stood at 0.2%.


Table 1. Rates of change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP, January 2019

ECOICOP1 divisions of consumer goods and services

Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰

Price growth, drop (–), %

January 2019, against

Average annual

January 2018–2019
January 2017–2018

December 2018

January 2018

Consumption goods and services

1 000.0

–0.1

1.6

2.4

Food products and non-alcoholic beverages

197.9

1.0

–0.1

1.2

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products

73.4

0.4

3.0

3.3

Clothing and footwear

67.9

–8.0

–2.2

–0.1

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels

111.4

2.7

5.2

3.2

Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance

72.0

0.6

1.7

0.8

Health care

59.4

1.5

4.5

1.7

Transport

154.7

–2.2

0.0

4.4

Communications

28.0

0.3

–1.0

–1.4

Recreation and culture

84.0

0.1

1.1

2.1

Education

13.3

–0.2

3.0

3.1

Hotels, cafes and restaurants

61.9

0.3

5.6

5.3

Miscellaneous goods and services

76.1

1.7

2.5

2.9

