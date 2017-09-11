Changes in prices in Lithuania calculated based on the HICP

In January 2019, average annual inflation calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is methodologically harmonised with those of other EU member states, stood at 2.4% and was by 0.1 percentage points lower than that calculated based on the consumer price index (CPI).

Fig. 1. Average annual inflation calculated based on the HICP

In January 2019, annual inflation (January 2019, against January 2018) calculated based on the HICP stood at 1.6% and was by 0.1 percentage points lower than the CPI-based one.







Fig. 2. Annual inflation calculated based on the HICP

In January 2019, against December 2018, the overall change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP was negative and stood at minus 0.1%. The overall change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the CPI stood at 0.2%.





Table 1. Rates of change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP, January 2019

ECOICOP1 divisions of consumer goods and services Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰ Price growth, drop (–), % January 2019, against Average annual



January 2018–2019

January 2017–2018 December 2018 January 2018 Consumption goods and services 1 000.0 –0.1 1.6 2.4 Food products and non-alcoholic beverages 197.9 1.0 –0.1 1.2 Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products 73.4 0.4 3.0 3.3 Clothing and footwear 67.9 –8.0 –2.2 –0.1 Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels 111.4 2.7 5.2 3.2 Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance 72.0 0.6 1.7 0.8 Health care 59.4 1.5 4.5 1.7 Transport 154.7 –2.2 0.0 4.4 Communications 28.0 0.3 –1.0 –1.4 Recreation and culture 84.0 0.1 1.1 2.1 Education 13.3 –0.2 3.0 3.1 Hotels, cafes and restaurants 61.9 0.3 5.6 5.3 Miscellaneous goods and services 76.1 1.7 2.5 2.9

1 European Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose – ECOICOP