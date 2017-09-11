Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Industry, Statistics
Friday, 15.02.2019, 16:53
Industrial production down by 0.9% in euro area
In December 2018 compared with December 2017, industrial production decreased by 4.2% in the euro area and by 2.7% in the EU28.
Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State
In the euro area in December 2018, compared with November 2018, production of both capital goods and nondurable consumer goods fell by 1.5% and energy by 0.4%, while production of intermediate goods remained unchanged and durable consumer goods rose by 0.7%. In the EU28, production of capital goods fell by 1.2% and non-durable consumer goods by 0.2%, while production of intermediate goods remained unchanged, energy rose by 0.4% and durable consumer goods by 0.1%.
Annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State
In the euro area in December 2018, compared with December 2017, production of capital goods fell by 5.5%, durable consumer goods by 4.4%, energy by 4.2%, intermediate goods by 4.0% and non-durable consumer goods by 1.8%. In the EU28, production of capital goods fell by 4.2%, intermediate goods by 3.2%, durable consumer goods by 2.9%, energy by 1.5% and non-durable consumer goods by 0.2%.
