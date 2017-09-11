Industrial production down by 0.9% in euro area

BC, Riga, 15.02.2019.



In December 2018 compared with November 2018, seasonally adjusted industrial production fell by 0.9% in the euro area (EA19) and by 0.5% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In November 2018, industrial production fell by 1.7% in the euro area and by 1.2% in the EU28.

In December 2018 compared with December 2017, industrial production decreased by 4.2% in the euro area and by 2.7% in the EU28.

The average industrial production for the year 2018, compared with 2017, rose by 1.1% in the euro area and by 1.3% in the EU28.







Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State In the euro area in December 2018, compared with November 2018, production of both capital goods and nondurable consumer goods fell by 1.5% and energy by 0.4%, while production of intermediate goods remained unchanged and durable consumer goods rose by 0.7%. In the EU28, production of capital goods fell by 1.2% and non-durable consumer goods by 0.2%, while production of intermediate goods remained unchanged, energy rose by 0.4% and durable consumer goods by 0.1%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (-13.4%), Malta (-5.2%) and the Netherlands (-3.2%). The highest increases were observed in Denmark (+11.6%), Luxembourg (+3.5%) and Latvia (+3.3%).

