In 2018, the number of tourists in accommodation establishments in Estonia increased

According to Statistics Estonia, 3.6 million domestic and foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Estonia in 2018, i.e. 1% more than in 2017. The number of domestic tourists increased and the number of foreign tourists decreased.

Last year, 1.45 million domestic tourists and 2.14 million foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments. There were 4% more domestic tourists and 1% less foreign tourists staying in accommodation establishments than in 2017. The number of Finnish tourists, who accounted for 39% of the total number of foreign tourists in accommodation establishments, decreased by 9% compared to 2017. The number of tourists from several European Union countries increased, and there were also more tourists from Russia and Asian countries. 70% of the foreign tourists who stayed in accommodation establishments were on holiday, 23% on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting Estonia. 64% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 23% on a business trip.





In December 2018, 152,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which is 3% fewer than in December 2017. Compared to December 2017, the number of tourists arriving from Finland and Russia decreased by 11% and 6%, respectively. 11% more tourists came from Latvia, and there were also more tourists from several other European countries – Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Germany. 77% of the foreign tourists preferred to stay in accommodation establishments in Tallinn. 7% of the foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Pärnu city and 5% in Tartu city. 67% of foreign tourists were on a holiday trip and 26% on a business trip.





In December, 121,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 7% more than in December 2017. 64% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 23% on a business trip. 30% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Harju county, 15% in both Pärnu and Tartu counties.





950 accommodation establishments offered their services in December. 20,000 rooms and 45,000 bed places were available for tourists, and 43% of the rooms and 35% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 40 euros, i.e. three euros more than in December 2017.